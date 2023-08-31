Jean Beliveau, a Montreal Canadiens icon and a legend of the sport, left a mark not only on the ice but also in the hearts of many. Beliveau's remarkable journey from his childhood in Quebec to becoming a revered hockey player and beloved public figure is exemplary. It reflects a life well-lived and characterized by qualities that earned him admiration both on and off the rink.

Growing up during the Great Depression in Quebec, Beliveau's roots were grounded in his proximity to the Les Saint-Martyrs Canadiens church in Victoriaville. Serving as an altar boy, he embraced responsibility from a young age, assisting with ceremonies and even receiving tips for his contributions. Beliveau's connection to his community and his faith shaped his values and set the foundation for the life he would lead.

The story of Jean Beliveau's encounter with a Quebec City policeman provides a glimpse into his genuine character. At the age of 21, Beliveau found himself in possession of a second car as a result of his hockey accomplishments.

Upon parking his convertible in front of the illustrious Chateau Frontenac Hotel, he was approached by a police officer who offered to park the car for him.

The police officer said:

“If you will let me have your key, Jean, I’ll park your car.”

Beliveau handed over his car keys without interrupting his ongoing conversation. The officer's polite gesture speaks volumes about Beliveau's standing within his community and his approachability, despite his celebrity status.

More on Jean Beliveau's respect in hockey

Beliveau's skills on the ice were equally matched by his humility and grace of it. As a player, he secured an impressive 10 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens and an additional seven as a member of the team's front office.

This feat of 17 championships remains unmatched in the history of the National Hockey League. Beliveau's leadership extended to his role as captain for 10 years, and his legacy continued even as he battled health issues in his later years.

Beyond his accomplishments within the realm of hockey, Beliveau's impact as a private citizen was profound. His reputation was such that he was offered the position of Governor General of Canada, proof of the respect and trust he garnered from his country. He declined the offer with characteristic humility, prioritizing time with his family during a difficult period.

Jean Beliveau's life journey exemplifies the qualities of a noble and classy individual. His hard work, discipline, and integrity, instilled by his father, guided his path to greatness.