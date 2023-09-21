The Montreal Canadiens, steeped in tradition and fresh off an inspiring playoff run in the previous season, are ready to take on the challenges of the 2023-24 NHL season with an exciting mix of talent and experience.

The projected starting lines offer a glimpse of what fans can expect on the ice.

Montreal Canadiens projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Cole Caufield, the dynamic young winger, will look to continue his scoring prowess on the top line.

Nick Suzuki, one of the Montreal Canadiens' rising stars, brings playmaking and hockey IQ to the center position.

Alex Newhook, a highly-touted prospect, adds speed and offensive creativity to round out this exciting trio.

2nd Line:

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky, a newcomer to the NHL, is expected to make an impact with his size and scoring ability.

Kirby Dach, a skilled two-way center, will anchor the line and contribute defensively.

Josh Anderson, known for his physicality and net-front presence, adds an element of power to the second line.

3rd Line:

Raf Harvey-Pinard – Sean Monahan – Brendan Gallagher

Raf Harvey-Pinard, an emerging talent, will aim to prove his worth on the third line.

Sean Monahan, acquired via trade, brings experience and scoring touch to the center position.

Brendan Gallagher, a heart-and-soul player for the Canadiens, will provide energy and a scoring threat.

4th Line:

Tanner Pearson – Jake Evans – Michael Pezzetta

Tanner Pearson, an offseason acquisition, adds depth and versatility to the fourth line.

Jake Evans, known for his defensive responsibility and penalty-killing, anchors the line at center.

Michael Pezzetta brings physicality and energy to round out this gritty trio.

Defensive Pairings:

Michael Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Michael Matheson, acquired to bolster the defense, will provide offensive support and stability.

Kaiden Guhle, a top prospect, aims to make his mark with his size and defensive prowess.

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj, another promising blueliner, adds depth and potential to the defensive corps.

David Savard, a seasoned veteran, brings shot-blocking and physicality to the pairing.

Jordan Harris — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jordan Harris, known for his mobility and puck-moving skills, will be an exciting addition to the blue line.

Johnathan Kovacevic's defensive reliability and size round out the defensive pairings.

Goaltenders:

Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault is expected to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his potential and ability.

Jake Allen

Jake Allen, a reliable backup, will provide experienced support in the crease.

With this projected lineup, the Montreal Canadiens aim to continue their tradition of excellence while embracing a new era of talent. As they strive for success in the 2023-24 season, Canadiens fans can look forward to an exciting blend of youth and experience on the ice.