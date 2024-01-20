Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Boston Bruins (27-8-9) aim to prolong their three-game winning streak as they take on the Montreal Canadiens (19-19-7) at TD Garden on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+, NHLN, CBC, CITY and NESN.

Boston's latest victory was a 5-2 triumph at home against the Avalance on Jan. 18, while Montreal suffered a 6-2 road defeat to the Senators on the same date.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens maintain an average of 2.69 scored per game and concede 3.38 goals against per game. Their power play success rate stands at 18.4%, with a 73% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Nick Suzuki leads the team with 12 goals, 25 assists and 104 shots on goal, while Cole Caufield has contributed 15 goals and 19 assists. In goal, Sam Montembeault holds a 10-6-4 record for the season, with a .910 SV%, 610 saves, and a 2.85 GAA.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins average 3.34 goals per game and concede an average of 2.61 goals against per game. They excel on the power play with a 27.2% success rate and showcase a strong 84.6% efficiency on the penalty kill.

David Pastrnak is a standout contributor with 29 goals, 35 assists and 223 shots on goal, shooting at 13.1%. Brad Marchand has added 19 goals and 22 assists. In goal, Linus Ullmark boasts a 13-5-2 record for the season, with a 2.75 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Bruins and Canadiens have faced off in a total of 936 games, combining both the regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins hold an overall record of 363-464-103-6 against the Canadiens.

In regular season games, the Bruins maintain a 292-358-103-6 record against the Canadiens.

The Bruins boast a +32 goal differential, ranking third best in the league, while the Canadiens carry a -31 goal differential, placing them 28th in the league.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Boston has excelled as the odds favorite this season, boasting a record of 23-15. In three games with odds lower than -296, the Bruins have emerged victorious twice, indicating a 74.7% chance of winning tonight.

The Canadiens, on the other hand, have secured upset victories in 16 of the 41 games played as underdogs this season. Having played with odds of +238 or longer once this season and emerging victorious, the Canadiens have a 29.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 3 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Brad Marchand to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 0 votes