Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 18th 2023 

The highly anticipated matchup between the first-placed Boston Bruins and the 12th-ranked Montreal Canadiens is set to take place at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bruins, boasting an impressive record of 12-1-2, currently lead the Eastern Conference, while the struggling Canadiens (7-8-2) are having a challenging season.

Montreal Canadiens game preview

Montreal's struggles primarily stem from their offensive woes, managing to score only 2.88 goals per game. The top lines, led by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Sean Monahan, have contributed significantly, combining for 17 goals and 26 assists.

However, the lack of scoring depth becomes evident as only four skaters on the team have managed to notch five goals or more.

Boston Bruins game preview

On the flip side, the Boston Bruins are enjoying a stellar season, showcasing an offensive prowess that has propelled them to the top of the Eastern Conference. With an average of 3.33 goals per game, the Bruins' scoring is led by the dynamic duo of David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Together, they have tallied an impressive 18 goals and 22 assists, setting the tone for the team's success.

However, what sets the Bruins apart is their depth across all lines. Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and James van Riemsdyk have combined for 14 goals and 21 assists, showcasing the team's ability to generate offense from various sources.

Even the blue line has contributed, with defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo chipping in with three goals and 12 assists, effectively opening up the offensive options for the Bruins.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens have played each other 89 times.

The teams have collectively averaged 5.4 goals per match across their encounters.

The Boston Bruins have secured victory in 50 games, while the Montreal Canadiens have won 39.

The average goals per match for the Bruins stand at 2.9, while the Canadiens maintain a slightly lower average of 2.5 goals.

Bruins vs. Canadiens: Prediction

With favorable odds at -279, the Boston Bruins are anticipated to dominate in their upcoming clash against the Montreal Canadiens, who enter as underdogs at +222. The over/under is set at 6 points.

Boston's recent 5-2 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres on November 14 adds to their momentum. Although the Canadiens suffered a close 6-5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on November 16, the Bruins are poised as the favorites for the upcoming match. T

Bruins vs. Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Bruins to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score: Yes.