Montreal Canadiens vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 23rd Oct 2023

On Monday, October 23, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Montreal Canadiens. The Sabres are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference Atlantic standings with a 2-3 record, while the Canadiens are 8th at 2-1-1.

The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET in what promises to be an intriguing matchup at the KeyBank Center. Hockey enthusiasts can tune in to catch all the action on the NHL Network or opt for a live stream through Fubo.

Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens: Game info

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Montreal Canadiens have kicked off their season with a promising start, primarily thanks to their impressive offensive performance, averaging 3.25 goals per game. Leading the charge are Cole Caufield and Sean Monahan, who have collectively notched five goals and four assists, forming a dynamic top line for the Canadiens.

However, it's not just Caufield and Monahan, as the rest of the team's offensive contributors have been on fire as well. Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki, and Tanner Pearson have combined for five goals and four assists, adding depth to the scoring sheet.

The Canadiens' blue line has also chipped in, with defensemen Mike Matheson and David Savard contributing three assists, helping open up offensive opportunities for the team.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves off to a rough start this season. They've struggled to find the back of the net, averaging a meager 2.40 goals per game. The offensive burden has fallen on the shoulders of players like Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, who have managed to tally three goals and five assists each.

One of the bright spots for the Sabres has been defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who has notched five assists, providing valuable offensive support from the blue line. However, aside from these individual performances, the Sabres' offense has largely been underwhelming.

For Buffalo, the hope lies in Tage Thompson, who appears to be hitting his stride as he recently found the back of the net. Thompson is an essential part of the Sabres' top line, and his ability to contribute regularly could be the key to turning around their early-season struggles.

As the Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens in this Eastern Conference showdown, fans and hockey enthusiasts are eager to see if the Sabres can improve their offensive output and pull off a much-needed win.