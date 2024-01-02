Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

The upcoming clash between the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, January 2, promises to be an intriguing battle on the ice.

Scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, fans can catch the action on BSSW and ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens Game preview

The Canadiens find themselves in a challenging position this season, grappling with offensive struggles that have limited their scoring output to an average of 2.75 goals per game.

Despite the efforts of key players such as Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Sean Monahan, who have collectively contributed 30 goals and 49 assists, leading the top two lines, the rest of the Montreal offense has faced difficulties. With only three active skaters boasting seven or more goals, opponents have found it relatively easy to stifle the Canadiens' struggling offensive efforts.

Dallas Stars Game preview

On the contrary, the Dallas Stars have been enjoying a stellar season, particularly in terms of offensive prowess. Averaging an impressive 3.60 goals per game, the Stars have showcased their scoring capabilities, netting 13 goals in their last two outings.

The dynamic trio of Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson, and Roope Hintz has been instrumental, amassing 40 goals and 63 assists to lead the team's top two lines. However, the Stars' offensive success extends beyond this trio, with additional contributions from Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment, and Tyler Seguin, who have combined for 35 goals and 47 assists.

Furthermore, the Stars' blue line has been instrumental in creating offensive opportunities. Defensemen Miro Heiskaken and Thomas Harley have added 13 goals and 30 assists from the point, demonstrating their offensive abilities.

Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-Head

The Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens have faced each other in 22 games, with Dallas securing 12 wins and Montreal earning 10 victories. Both teams have not recorded any draws in their matchups. In overtime (OT), Dallas won once and lost four times, while Montreal had four OT victories and one loss. Neither team has participated in penalty shootouts (PS) in their head-to-head contests. The average goals per match for Dallas is 3.5, while Montreal has an average of 2.8 goals per game in their encounters.

Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars: Prediction

The Dallas Stars, favored at -301, are poised to continue their winning momentum after an impressive 8-1 home victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 31.

The Montreal Canadiens, listed as underdogs at +240, aim to bounce back from a narrow 4-3 road loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5.

Montreal Canadiens vs Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Dallas wins the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Dallas to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Jason Robertson to score: Yes.