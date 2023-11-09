Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 9th 2023

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens are 5-5-2 and coming off a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Tuesday. Montreal also enters this matchup on a four-game losing streak.

This season, the Canadiens are averaging just 2.92 goals per game, which ranks 20th in the NHL. At the same time, they are allowing 3.5 goals per game, which ranks 26th. The goaltending was a worry entering this season, and through 12 games it is still a concern.

Detroit, meanwhile, is 7-5-1 and 2-2 in their last four games. The Red Wings added Alex DeBrincat among others this off-season and their offense is among the best in the league. Detroit is averaging 3.69 goals per game which ranks sixth in the NHL while allowing 3.23 which ranks 18th.

This season, the Red Wings are led by Dylan Larkin who has 17 points, Alex DeBrincat has 14 points, Mortiz Seider has 11 points, and Lucas Raymond has 10 points.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Head-to-head & key numbers

The Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings have played each other 604 times as they are among the original six teams. Montreal leads the all-time series 293-209-96-6.

Montreal has been outscored 17-10 on their four-game losing streak.

Detroit currently has the 10th-best power play at 25%.

The Canadiens are 1-2-2 on the road this season.

Detroit is 4-2-1 at home.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Prediction

The Montreal Canadiens are +142 underdogs with the Detroit Red Wings are -170 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 with the over juiced to -122.

Montreal has struggled as of late and a problem for the Canadiens has been their goaltending. They now get to play one of the top offenses in the NHL in the Red Wings who should be able to score plenty here, especially on the power play as Montreal's penalty kill has also struggled.

Prediction: Detroit 5, Montreal 3

Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Detroit to win by -1.5 goals +142

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -122

Tip 3: Daniel Sprong over 2.5 shots on goal -135

Tip 4: Red Wings over 3.5 goals -130

