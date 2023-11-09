Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 9th, 2023

The Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Montreal Canadiens to the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Nov 9 at 7 p.m. ET. This matchup will be televised on ESPN+, TSN, and BSDET.

The Canadiens find themselves at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a 5-5-2 record after four consecutive losses, while the Red Wings are in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 7-5-1 record.

Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Broadcast: ESPN+, TSN and BSDET.

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio, WXYT-FM (97.1), WBZ-FM - The Sports Hub 98.5

The Montreal Canadiens have been disappointed by their defense this season

The Montreal Canadiens are facing a challenging season, with their offense struggling to score just 2.92 goals per game.

Leading the top two lines, Cole Caufield, Sean Monahan, and Nick Suzuki have contributed 14 goals and 19 assists, but the rest of the offense has encountered difficulties. With only four skaters netting four or more goals, opposing defenses can focus on limiting the top-heavy offense.

While the offense has struggled, the defense has been unreliable, allowing an average of 3.5 goals per game, including conceding 11 goals in the last two games.

Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron have combined for 1.3 defensive point shares, but the remaining unit has struggled, permitting opponents to find open shots on the net with relative ease.

A bright spot has been the performance of goaltender Jake Allen, who boasts a .910 save percentage and a 3.35 GAA, having faced 201 shots with 1.3 goals saved above the league average.

As for injuries, Rafael Harvey-Pinard is listed as questionable with a lower-body ailment and Carey Price is out due to a knee injury. Kirby Dach is sidelined for the season with a knee injury, Chris Wideman is unavailable due to a back issue, and David Savard is out with an upper-body injury.

The Detroit Red Wings have excelled this year thanks to their potent offense

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of an exceptional season, with their offense excelling by averaging an impressive 3.69 goals per game, including a remarkable eight goals in the last two games.

Leading the charge, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat have collectively scored 18 goals and provided 23 assists, effectively leading the top two lines, but the entire offense has been firing on all cylinders.

Complementing their efforts, J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, and Andrew Copp have contributed significantly, amassing a total of 10 goals and 14 assists.

The defensive contributions from Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere, who have added four goals and 16 assists from the blue line, have played a crucial role in enhancing the team's offensive capabilities.

While the offense has been outstanding, the defense has faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.23 goals per game. Although Jake Walman and Ben Chairot have combined for 1.6 defensive point shares and 56 blocked shots, the remaining defensive unit has struggled, making it easier for opponents to find open shooting opportunities.

In goal, Ville Husso has had a difficult season, posting a .890 save percentage and a 3.57 GAA while facing 291 shots with a disappointing -4.1 goals saved below the league average.

On the injury front, the Red Wings have one player sidelined, as Matt Luff is out with an upper-body injury.