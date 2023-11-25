Montreal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 25th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens are set to face off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m. ET, in a highly anticipated NHL matchup broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSW.

Montreal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Canadiens enter the game amid a challenging season, grappling with offensive struggles as they average only 2.89 goals per game. Despite the efforts of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who have combined for 11 goals and 21 assists leading the top line, the rest of the offense has faced difficulties.

With only six skaters contributing five goals or more, the Canadiens face defensive limitations, impacting their overall offensive performance. On the defensive end, Montreal has struggled, allowing an average of 3.53 goals per game.

In contrast, the Kings are enjoying a successful season, with their offense taking the lead by averaging an impressive 3.94 goals per game. The dynamic duo of Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar has been pivotal, accounting for 17 and 18 goals, respectively, leading the top line.

Notably, the Kings' offensive depth is evident as Kevin Fiala, Trevor Moore and Quinton Byfield have combined for 16 goals and 31 assists. Additionally, defenseman Drew Doughty has contributed with four goals and four assists.

Canadiens vs Kings: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Over the course of 21 games played up to today, the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens have collectively averaged 5.3 goals per match. In the win-loss column, the Los Angeles Kings have secured victory in 12 games, while the Montreal Canadiens have won 9. In overtime situations, the Canadiens have notched 1 win in the extra period, while the Kings have suffered a loss in overtime. In penalty shootouts, both teams have displayed parity with 1 win and 1 loss each. The average number of goals per match for the Los Angeles Kings stands at 3, while the Montreal Canadiens have an average of 2.4 goals per match.

Canadiens vs Kings: Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are the favorites with odds at -274, while the Montreal Canadiens are the underdogs with a line of +217. The over/under is set at 6.5.

The Kings, coming off a 5-2 road victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 24, are expected to continue their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens secured a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks in their last outing on Nov. 24.

Canadiens vs Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score: Yes