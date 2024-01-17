Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 17, 2024

Following a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, the New Jersey Devils (22-16-3) are gearing up to host the Montreal Canadiens (18-18-7) at the Prudential Center on Wednesday at 7:00 pm ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, RDS, and MSGSN.

New Jersey's previous outing ended in a 3-0 defeat on the road against the Bruins on Monday, whereas the Canadiens clinched a 4-3 win at home against the Colorado Avalanche on the same day.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The Montreal Canadiens have an average of 2.7 goals per game, with a 19% success rate on their power play opportunities. They're allowing an average of 3.55 goals per game and defending 73.3% of their opponent's power plays.

Cole Caufield leads the team with 13 goals and 18 assists, followed by Nick Suzuki with 12 goals and 25 assists, and Mike Matheson with 108 shots on goal. In the net, Sam Montembeault, has a 9-6-4 record, 2.89 GAA and .909 SV%, allowing 58 goals on 640 shots.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils boast an average of 3.46 goals per game, finding success on 27.6% of their power play opportunities. They have conceded 3.49 goals per game and killing off 77.1% of opponent power plays.

Jesper Bratt has been a top contributor with 16 goals, 31 assists and 123 shots on goal. Tyler Toffoli adds to the offensive prowess with 16 goals and 13 assists. In goal, Vitek Vanecek (14-7-2) has a 3.3 GAA and .882 SV%, facing 650 shots and allowing 77 goals.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canadiens and Devils have faced off 172 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Canadiens are 81-79-10-2 (50%) against the Devils.

The Canadiens are on a two-game losing streak against the Devils.

In regular season games, the Canadiens are 80-75-10-2 (50.9%) against the Devils.

Both the Canadiens and Devils hold the fourth position, with a 54% faceoff win rate in the NHL.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

As favorites this season, New Jersey has won 19 of 30 games. Impressively, the Devils have won five of 10 games with odds lower than -218, presenting a substantial 66.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens, cast as the underdogs in 39 games this season, have pulled off 15 upsets, boasting a success rate of 38.5%. However, Montreal faces challenges as underdogs with odds of +180 or longer, holding a 2-10 record and have a 35.7% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Devils 4-2 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win in 60 minutes

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jesper Bratt to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? New Jersey Devils Montreal Canadiens 0 votes