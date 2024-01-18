Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens (19-18-7) will play against the Ottawa Senators (15-24) at the Canadien Tire Centre on Thursday, Jan 18, at 7 p.m. ET.

Ottawa suffered a 7-4 defeat at home against the Avalanche on Jan 16, while Montreal clinched a 3-2 win on the road against the Devils in its most recent game on Jan 17.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators hold a 15-24-0 record this season. They maintain an average of 3.33 goals scored per game and conceding 3.76 goals against per game.

Their power play operates at a 16.6% success rate, and the penalty kill stands at 71.7% in the NHL.

Claude Giroux has been a key contributor with 13 goals, 24 assists for Senators supported by Drake Batherson with five goals and three assists in last last 10 games.

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds an 8-15-0 record this year, posting a 3.70 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens maintains an average of 2.69 goals scored per game in the current season, but their defense is conceding an average of 3.35 goals per game.

Nick Suzuki boasts 12 goals and 25 assists this season, while Cole Caufield has contributed six goals and three assists in last 10 games.

In net, Sam Montembeault holds a record of 10-6-4, with a 2.85 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canadiens and Senators have faced each other in a total of 175 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Canadiens hold an overall record of 86-79-5-5 (50.6%) against the Senators.

Presently, the Canadiens are grapping with a 6-game losing streak against the Senators.

In regular season games alone, the Canadiens hold a 81-73-5-5 (50.9%) record against the Senators.

The Canadiens hold the fifth position in the NHL, with a 53.7% faceoff win rate, whereas the Senators ranks 12th with a 50.8% faceoff win rate.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

Ottawa has been the favorite in 16 games this season, winning nine of them. With odds lower than -183 in three games, the Senators emerged victorious twice, holding a 64.7% probability to win this game.

Conversely, Montreal, as the underdog in 40 games season, pulled off upsets in 16 games, accounting for a 40% success rate. The Canadiens' record in games with odds at +152 or longer is 9-13, and they have a 39.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Canadiens 6 - 3 Senators

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Candiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes

Tip 3: Sean Monahan to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Senators to beat the spread: No

