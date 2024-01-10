Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 10, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (20-14-6) clash with the Montreal Canadiens (17-17-5) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Flyers suffered a 4-1 home defeat against the Penguins on Monday, while Montreal secured a 4-3 home win over the Rangers on Friday with a shootout 1-0 victory.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS and NBCS-PH.

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

Montreal Canadiens are averaging 2.74 goals per game, capitalizing on 17.9% of their power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki leads the team with 12 goals. Mike Matheson has contributed 21 assists, while Cole Caufield has impressed with 139 shots on goal. Defensively, the Canadiens allow an average of 3.44 goals per game and successfully kill off 72.7% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Cayden Primeau plays a crucial role, holding a 4-4-0 record, a 3.3 GAA and an .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers score an average of 2.89 goals per game, finding success on 9.8% of their power play opportunities. Travis Konecny leads the team with 21 goals. Travis Sanheim has contributed 21 assists, while Owen Tippett has an impressive 139 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Flyers allow an average of 2.76 goals per game and successfully kill 86% of opponent power plays. In goal, Carter Hart holds a 10-8-3 record, facing 653 shots, allowing 58 goals, with 2.69 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Canadiens and Flyers have clashed in 242 games, spanning both regular season and playoffs.

The Canadiens have an overall record of 112-98-30-2 (52.5%) against the Flyers.

The Canadiens are 94-79-30-2 (53.2%) against the Flyers in the regular season.

The Flyers boast the league's second best penalty kill percentage, with 86.15%, while the Canadiens are 28th with 72.73%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

This season, the Flyers has emerged victorious in five of nine games where they were considered the favorites. Interestingly, they have faced difficulties in games with odds shorter than -178, failing to secure a win. The odds suggest a 65.0% chance of Flyers winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have played as underdogs 36 times this season and upset their opponents on 14 occasions. Specifically, when listed as underdogs with odds of +148 or longer, Montreal holds a 7-12 record, and the odds project a 40.3% chance of the Canadiens winning.

Prediction: Canadiens 2-3 Flyers

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Travis Konecny to score the first goal: Yes

Tip 4: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Montreal Canadiens Philadelphia Flyers 0 votes