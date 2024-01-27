Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens (20-21-7) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-17-7) at the PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, CBC, CITY, TVAS and SN-PIT.

Following a 3-2 home defeat against the Panthers on Friday, where they lost 2-1 in a shootout, Pittsburgh looks to bounce back. Meanwhile, Montreal comes into the matchup with a 4-3 home victory against the Islanders on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Canadiens have been averaging 2.71 goals and conceding 3.50 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 19.4%, and they have a 73.2% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 13 goals, 28 assists and 108 shots on goal. Cole Caufield follows closely with 17 goals and 21 assists, while Sean Monahan is a key offensive contributor with 13 goals and 21 assists.

In goal, Jake Allen holds a 5-9-2 record this season, boasting a 3.46 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have been averaging 2.98 goals and conceding 2.73 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 13.3%, while they have an 82.8% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 27 goals, 22 assists and 166 shots on goal. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 21 goals and 27 assists, while Evgeni Malkin contributes with 16 goals and 23 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 12-14-4 record this year, boasting a 2.56 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 240 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins have an overall record of 79-133-23-5 (37.7%) against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 53.4% win rate,while the Penguins have 55.3%.

On penalty kills, the Canadiens boast a 73.21% success rate, while the Penguins have 81.75%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Prediction

Pittsburgh has clinched victory in 11 of 27 games as the favorites this season. With odds shorter than -242 in two games, the Penguins have won once, carrying a 70.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have scored upset wins in 17 of 44 games as underdogs this season. Montreal's performance as underdogs with odds of +194 or longer stands at 2-10, meaning a win probability of 34.0%.

Prediction: Penguins 5-3 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Cole Caufield to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

