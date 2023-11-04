Montreal Canadiens vs St. Louis Blues: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 4th 2023

The 4-2-1 St. Louis Blues are set to host the 5-3-2 Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center on Saturday. The Blues had a great win in their previous game, defeating the New Jersey Devils by a score of 4-1. On the other hand, the Canadiens suffered a 3-2 loss against the Arizona Coyotes in their most recent matchup.

Here are all the details you need to watch the game:

Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, November 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Enterprise Center, St Louis

TV Broadcast: NHL Network and ESPN+

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 101 ESPN (101.1 FM)

Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.9 goals per game, which ranks 20th in the NHL. In terms of average goals against, they are 17th with a rate of 3.00.

Montreal has a save percentage of 91.2%, with a penalty kill rate of 75%. They are fourth in the Atlantic Division and look to cut a two-game losing streak tonight. That will be a tough ask against a decent side, and the Canadiens are the underdogs with moneyline odds of -104.

Montreal Canadiens key players and injury status

Cole Caufield has managed to score 4 goals and provide 6 assists resulting in a total of 10 points this season. Sean Monahan has also played a key role in leading Montreal's offense, contributing six goals and three assists.

Cayden Primeau, who has a save percentage of .879, made 29 saves but allowed four goals, resulting in an average of 4.2 goals per game.

Kirby Dach, Carey Price, Christian Dvorak, Chris Wideman and David Savard are unavailable for this game due to injuries.

St. Louis Blues game preview

The St. Louis Blues currently hold the 31st spot in the NHL when it comes to their average goals scored per game, sitting at 1.8. In terms of goals against, they rank 12th in the league with an average of 2.75 goals allowed per game.

The Blues are ranked 10th overall in save percentage as they successfully block 91.2% of the shots on the net. Additionally, when it comes to penalty kills, they hold the 15th position in the NHL with a success rate of 78.26%.

The St. Louis Blues are considered the favorites with moneyline odds of -117.

St. Louis Blues key players and injury status

Robert Thomas has played a crucial role in St. Louis' offense this season, accumulating 7 points in nine games. Meanwhile, Kevin Hayes has contributed 2 goals and 3 assists for St. Louis, resulting in a total of 5 points (averaging 0.6 per game).

Joel Hofer's save percentage stands at .913, ranking him 24th in the league.

Anton Malmstrom and Josh Jacobs are unavailable for the game against the Montreal Canadiens due to injuries.