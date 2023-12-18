Montreal Canadiens vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 18, 2023

The Montreal Canadiens go on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Canada Life Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs Winnipeg Jets preview

The Montreal Canadiens are 13-13-4, which is good for 12th in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the Atlantic Division. The Habs are coming off a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday, which snapped their two-game losing streak.

Montreal has been led by Nick Suzuki who has 25 points. Cole Caufield has 21 points. Michael Matheson has 20, while Sean Monahan has 19 points.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, is 18-9-2 and second in the Central Division and on a two-game winning streak. Winnipeg is coming off a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after losing 6-2 to Los Angeles.

The Jets have been led by Mark Scheifele has 33 points. Kyle Connor has 28 points. Josh Morrissey has 26 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has 22 points, while Cole Perfetti has 19 points.

Canadiens vs Jets: Head-to-head & key numbers

Montreal is 46-21-2-10 all-time against Winnipeg.

The Habs allow 3.37 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Winnipeg is 9-5-1 at home.

Montreal is averaging 2.7 goals per game, which ranks 27th.

The Jets allow 2.59 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

The Canadiens are 6-4-2 on the road.

Winnipeg is averaging 3.34 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

Canadiens vs Jets: Odds & Prediction

The Montreal Canadiens are +185 underdogs while the Winnipeg Jets are -225 favorite, and the over/under is set at six goals.

Winnipeg has been a surprise team this season, getting great plays from goalie Connor Hellebuyck. At home, Winnipeg has also played well, and their offense has been solid.

Montreal will have a tough time scoring against Hellebuyck, and the Jets offense should have success in this spot.

Prediction: Winnipeg 3-1 Montreal

Canadiens vs Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg to win in regulation -160

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -102

Tip 3: Cole Perfetti over 0.5 points -125

Tip 4: Josh Morrissey over 2.5 shots on goal -135

