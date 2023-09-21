Nashville Predators projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

The Nashville Predators are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a lineup that promises a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging young talent. As fans eagerly anticipate the start of the season, let's project the starting lines for the Nashville Predators:

Forwards:

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O'Reilly — Luke Evangelista:

The top line features the dynamic combination of Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and the up-and-coming Luke Evangelista. Forsberg's scoring ability, O'Reilly's two-way prowess, and Evangelista's potential make this line a formidable force.

Gustav Nyquist — Cody Glass — Colton Sissons:

The second line boasts a blend of experience and playmaking ability. Gustav Nyquist's speed and skill, Cody Glass's vision, and Colton Sissons' versatility offer scoring depth.

Yakov Trenin – Thomas Novak – Kiefer Sherwood:

The third line showcases a mix of physicality and energy. Yakov Trenin's physical play, Thomas Novak's offensive instincts, and Kiefer Sherwood's work ethic provide a well-rounded combination.

Philip Tomasino – Juuso Parssinen – Cole Smith:

The fourth line features youthful energy and potential. Philip Tomasino's speed, Juuso Parssinen's playmaking abilities, and Cole Smith's physical presence round out the forward group.

Defense:

Roman Josi — Luke Schenn:

The top defensive pairing combines the elite offensive talents of Roman Josi with the physical presence of Luke Schenn. This pairing is expected to log significant minutes and contribute at both ends of the ice.

Ryan McDonagh — Tyson Barrie:

The second pairing features the steady Ryan McDonagh alongside the offensive-minded Tyson Barrie. McDonagh's defensive responsibility complements Barrie's ability to generate scoring chances.

Alexandre Carrier — Dante Fabbro:

The third pairing offers depth and potential. Alexandre Carrier's mobility and Dante Fabbro's defensive skills make this a valuable combination for the Predators.

Goaltenders:

Juuse Saros

Saros is set to be the starting goaltender for the Predators, building on his impressive performances in previous seasons. His athleticism and quick reflexes are crucial to the team's success.

Kevin Lankinen

Lankinen will serve as the backup goaltender, providing support and stepping in when needed. His development and contributions will be closely monitored throughout the season.

The Nashville Predators' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team that is looking to compete in a highly competitive Central Division.

With a focus on a balanced lineup that includes a mix of scoring ability, defensive responsibility, and physicality, the Nashville Predators aim to make a strong push for the playoffs.