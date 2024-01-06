Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 6th 2024

The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) will welcome the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) to the American Airlines Center on Saturday, Jan 6, at 8 p.m. ET for a game airing on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.

Both teams enter the matchup coming off losses, with Dallas falling 5-4 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan 4, while the Predators succumbed to a 6-3 loss at home to the Calgary Flames on the same day.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview

With a season total of 120 goals, averaging 3.1 per game, the Nashville Predators currently hold the 15th position in the league in the category. Ryan O'Reilly is a crucial component of Nashville's offense, contributing 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games, totaling 33 points.

Defensively, the Predators concede an average of 3.1 goals per game, totaling 122. Filip Forsberg has been a standout player with 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games, accumulating a total of 43 points this season. In goal, Juuse Saros has started 29 games this season, maintaining a record of 16-14-1, a 3.01 GAA, and a .901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars facing the Colorado in their recent game managed to score four goals, but their defense gave up five, resulting in an overtime loss. Dallas maintains an offensive average of 3.59 goals per game, while their defense allows 3.1 goals per game.

The Stars' offense holds an impressive No. 4 rank in the league, contrasting with their defense, which is positioned at 15th.

Jason Robertson has been a productive force in Dallas' offense this season, amassing 37 points with 12 goals and 25 assists. In goal, Jake Oettinger holds an 11-7-2 record for Dallas, maintaining a 2.93 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Predators and Stars have faced each other in a total of 111 games, including both regular season and playoffs.

The Predators' overall record against the Stars is 50-58-1-2 (45.5%).

Presently, the Predators are on a 5-game losing streak in their matchups.

In regular season contests alone, the Predators hold a 48-54-1-2 (46.2%) record against the Dallas Stars.

The longest winning streak the Predators have enjoyed over the Stars spanned 5 games, starting on Nov 3, 2001, with a 4-1 victory and concluding on Mar 7, 2003.

The Stars exhibit a strong penalty-killing performance, with an 84.87% success rate, ranking fourth in the league. In contrast, the Predators possess the 24th-ranked penalty-kill percentage at 77.34%.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

Dallas has found success in 21 out of 35 games this season where they were the favorite and in 11 out of 14 games with odds shorter than -165. According to the odds, there is a 62.3% chance of Dallas winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Predators have been underdogs in 20 games, securing eight upset wins, resulting in a 40.0% success rate. Nashville boasts a 3-1 record in games where odds list them at +138 or longer, with a win probability of 42.0%.

Prediction: Predators 4-6 Stars.

Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win in 60 minutes.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: Yes.

Tip 3: Roope Hintz to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Predators to beat the spread: No.

