Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (28-15-1) will welcome the Nashville Predators (26-21-1) to Rogers place on Saturday, Jan 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET for a game broadcasted on ESPN+, SN and BSSO.

Edmonton previously secured a 3-0 win at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan 25, while Nashville triumphed on the road with a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on the same day.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

The Oilers maintain an average of 3.5 goals per game, with their defense conceding 2.78 goals on average. Leon Draisaitl has been a standout offensive force with 22 goals and 32 assists. Contributing to the offensive play, Connor McDavid has 19 goals and an impressive 44 assists.

Zach Hyman also played a significant role, scoring 29 goals and 17 assists. In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 22-9-1, with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Predators maintain an average of 3.02 goals per game, yet their defense concedes an average of 3.08 goals. Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 23 goals and 27 assists. Roman Josi adds to the offensive prowess with 10 goals and 32 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 17 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 19-18-1, facing 104 goals with a 2.91 GAA, making 968 saves, and achieving a .904 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 73 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Predators have an overall record of 46-34-3-2 (55.9%) against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 48..5% win rate, while the Oilers have 52.4%.

On penalty kills, the Oilers boast an 82.67% success rate, while the Predators have 76.77% .

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and Prediction

Edmonton has performed well in 38 games where they were the favorites this season, winning 26 of them. Particularly in games with odds lower than -209, boasting 10 wins out of 12, the team has a 67.6% chance of winning this game.

The Predators, playing as the underdog 27 times this season, pulled off upsets in 13 of those games, reflecting a 48.1% success rate. With odds not surpassing +173, Nashville holds a 36.6% chance of winning the game.

Prediction: Oilers 5 - 2 Predators

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: No.

