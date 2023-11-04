Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 4th Nov 2023

The Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) will be hosting the Nashville Predators (4-6) at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday, Nov 4 at 3 p.m. ET. This game will be televised on the NHL Network and BSSO.

The Oilers' last game saw them lose 4-3 to the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators are coming off a 4-2 defeat against the Seattle Kraken.

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Nov 4th, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

Broadcast: NHL Network and BSSO

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN 102.5, 630 CHED

Nashville Predators stay on the road

The Nashville Predators are currently on a challenging road trip facing tough competition. They kicked off the journey with a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, followed by a 4-2 defeat against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

The team managed to secure victories against the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs but is struggling to score goals. However, their defensive play remains a positive. On the road, they've posted a 1-4 record.

Filip Forsberg, a key player on the team, has been on fire lately, recording four points in his last three games and a total of nine points in 10 games. Tommy Novak is emerging as a standout player with five goals and two assists this season.

Young talent Luke Evangelista, who had an impressive 15 points in 24 games last season, has already contributed six points this season.

In goal, Juuse Saros has been the go-to netminder, maintaining a 2.68 GAA, a .909 save percentage, and a 4-5 record, while Kevin Lankinen serves as the backup.

There are injury concerns for Luke Schenn (lower body) and Cody Glass (lower body), who will both miss this game.

Edmonton Oilers looking to change the narrative

Following a two-game absence last week, Connor McDavid returned to action this past weekend. However, the star center has had a tough time making an impact, registering just one point in his last two games.

McDavid has nine points in seven games for the season. Last year he recorded 10 points in three games against the Predators, so this could be interesting. Leon Draisaitl was held scoreless in Thursday's defeat but has managed to accumulate 13 points in nine games this season.

Despite being known for his offensive contributions, Darnell Nurse has only notched two points this season.

The Oilers have started young Stuart Skinner in goal for the past three games. Skinner has struggled with a 3.62 GAA and a .861 save percentage, resulting in a 1-3-1 record. Jack Campbell's performance hasn't been much better, with a 4.35 GAA and an .878 save percentage.

Additionally, Ryan Fanti is sidelined due to a hip injury and Mattias Janmark is questionable with a shoulder concern.