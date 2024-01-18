Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, with the puck dropping at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+ and Hulu.

The contest can also be listened to on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM.

Nashville Predators game preview

The Predators have a 24-19-1 record after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.11 goals and conceding 3.14 per game. Their power play success rate is 20.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 77.1%.

Filip Forsberg has been quite productive for the Predators, scoring 22 goals and providing 26 assists, resulting in 48 points. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Reilly has accumulated 38 points, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists.

Juuse Saros boasts a 17-16-1 record with a save percentage of .900 and a goals-against average of 3.02 goals per game. Tyson Barrie (upper body) is sidelined due to injury.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

In their last game, the Los Angeles Kings (21-12-8) lost 5-1 to the Dallas Stars. Kings are allowing 2.56 goals per game and scoring 3.27. Their power play success rate is 21.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 87.2%.

Anze Kopitar has been a key player for the Kings, registering 39 points, scoring 14 goals and providing 25 assists. Adrian Kempe has been another contributor, boasting 38 points, with 15 goals and 23 assists. Cam Talbot has a 14-11-5 record with a goals-against average of 2.44 per game and a save percentage of .915.

Pheonix Copley (knee), Blake Lizotte (lower body) and Viktor Arvidsson (back) are unavailable.

Nashville Predators lines

Forwards

Filip Forsberg

Ryan O'Reilly

Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin

Defensemen

Roman Josi

Dante Fabbro

Ryan Mcdonagh

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Quinton Byfield

Anze Kopitar

Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala

Defensemen

Andreas Englund

Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov

Goalies

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Predators have won two of their last three games, while the Kings have won one of three. Los Angeles has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than Nashville. The Predators have won three of the last five road games.

The Kings are the favorites, with odds of -155, while the Predators are the underdogs, with odds set at +129. With an added ice-home advantage, Los Angeles should win.

Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kings to win - 155

Tip 2: Home Advantage - Yes

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe to score - Yes