Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, with the puck dropping at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+ and Hulu.
The contest can also be listened to on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM.
Nashville Predators game preview
The Predators have a 24-19-1 record after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.11 goals and conceding 3.14 per game. Their power play success rate is 20.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 77.1%.
Filip Forsberg has been quite productive for the Predators, scoring 22 goals and providing 26 assists, resulting in 48 points. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Reilly has accumulated 38 points, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists.
Juuse Saros boasts a 17-16-1 record with a save percentage of .900 and a goals-against average of 3.02 goals per game. Tyson Barrie (upper body) is sidelined due to injury.
Los Angeles Kings game preview
In their last game, the Los Angeles Kings (21-12-8) lost 5-1 to the Dallas Stars. Kings are allowing 2.56 goals per game and scoring 3.27. Their power play success rate is 21.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 87.2%.
Anze Kopitar has been a key player for the Kings, registering 39 points, scoring 14 goals and providing 25 assists. Adrian Kempe has been another contributor, boasting 38 points, with 15 goals and 23 assists. Cam Talbot has a 14-11-5 record with a goals-against average of 2.44 per game and a save percentage of .915.
Pheonix Copley (knee), Blake Lizotte (lower body) and Viktor Arvidsson (back) are unavailable.
Nashville Predators lines
Forwards
- Filip Forsberg
- Ryan O'Reilly
- Gustav Nyquist
- Yakov Trenin
Defensemen
- Roman Josi
- Dante Fabbro
- Ryan Mcdonagh
Goalies
- Juuse Saros
- Kevin Lankinen
Los Angeles Kings lines
Forwards
- Quinton Byfield
- Anze Kopitar
- Adrian Kempe
- Kevin Fiala
Defensemen
- Andreas Englund
- Drew Doughty
- Vladislav Gavrikov
Goalies
- Cam Talbot
- David Rittich
Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds & Prediction
The Predators have won two of their last three games, while the Kings have won one of three. Los Angeles has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than Nashville. The Predators have won three of the last five road games.
The Kings are the favorites, with odds of -155, while the Predators are the underdogs, with odds set at +129. With an added ice-home advantage, Los Angeles should win.
Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Kings to win - 155
Tip 2: Home Advantage - Yes
Tip 3: Adrian Kempe to score - Yes