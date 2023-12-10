Nashville Predators vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

The Nashville Predators are set to clash against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as BSSO and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to via radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and CKGM TSN 690 Montreal.

Nashville Predators game preview

The Predators stand at 14-13-0 this season after losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 in their last game. On average, the Bruins score 3.11 goals per game and allow 3.15. Their power play success rate is 20.6%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 75.3%.

Filip Forsberg has been a key player for Nashville this season, contributing 30 points. Ryan O'Reilly has also played a role in the team’s offensive endeavors by accumulating 22 points through 12 goals and 10 assists.

In the span of eight games this season, Kevin Lankinen has a record of 3-3-0 and conceded 22 goals.

Cody Glass (upper body) and Alexander Carrier (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Canadiens have a record of 12-12-3 this season after winning their last game 3-2 against the Buffalo Sabres. They are scoring 2.67 goals and conceding 3.44 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 17.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 74.0%.

Nicholas Suzuki has been quite productive for Montreal this season, scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists, resulting in 22 points. Cole Caufield has also impacted Montreal’s offense, accumulating 20 points with 13 assists in 27 games.

In goal, Cayden Primeaus has a record of 3-3-0 with a goals-against average of 3.4 and a save percentage standing at .902.

Kirby Dach (knee), Carey Price (knee), Jordan Harris (lower body), Alexander Newhook (lower body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), David Savard (hand) and Chris Wideman (back) are unavailable for today's game.

Nashville Predators lines

Forwards

Filip Forsberg

Ryan O'Reilly

Gustav Nyquist

Thomas Novak

Defensemen

Ryan Mcdonagh

Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Montreal Canadiens lines

Forwards

Cole Caufield

Nick Suzuki

Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan

Defensemen

Michael Matheson

Gustav Lindstrom

Kaiden Guhle

Goalies

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Nashville has won three games out of its last five, while the Canadiens have alternate wins and losses. The Canadiens' performance at home is below average, as they have lost three out of their last four home matchups.

In the last ten games, the Predators have earned 85% of the possible points, boasting a record of 7-3-0.

The Predators are the favorites with odds of -158, while the Canadiens are the underdogs with odds of +133. According to the moneyline odds, there is a 61.2% probability that Nashville will win this game.

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Predators to win - 158

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes

Tip 3: Filip Forsberg to score - Yes