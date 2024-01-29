Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 29, 2024

The Ottawa Senators (18-25-2) will look to snap a three-game losing streak at home when they face the Nashville Predators (26-22-1) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

In their most recent home game on Saturday, Ottawa suffered a 7-2 defeat to the Rangers. Meanwhile, Nashville's latest outing ended in a 4-1 road loss to the Oilers on the same day.

Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Predators score an average of 2.98 goals per game but concede 3.1. Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 23 goals and 27 assists. Roman Josi has 10 goals and 32 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 17 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 19-18-1, facing 104 goals with a 2.91 GAA, making 968 saves and achieving a .904 SV%. Meanwhile, the Senators have scored 150 goals at a rate of 3.3 per game, conceding 3.7 goals per game, totaling 165.

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with 10 goals and 35 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 14 goals and 27 assists, while Brady Tkachuk has contributed 20 goals and 18 assists.

Moreover, Drake Batherson has 16 goals and 21 assists, while Joonas Korpisalo has a 10-16-1 record in goal, a 3.51 GAA and .886 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 33 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Predators have an overall record of 18-14-1(54.4%) against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 50.8% win rate, while the Senators have 48.6%.

On penalty kills, the Predators boast an 75.95% success rate, while the Senators have a 73.65% success rate.

Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

Ottawa has emerged victorious in 11 of 19 games as the favorites this season. With odds shorter than -112 in 19 games, the Senators have 11 wins, indicating a favorable 52.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Predators have clinched 13 wins in 28 games as the underdogs. In 27 games with odds of -109 or longer, Nashville has gone 12-15, giving them a win probability of 52.2% for this contest.

Prediction: Predators 4-3 Senators

Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Predators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Filip Forsberg to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Nashville Predators Ottawa Senators 0 votes