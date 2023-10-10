Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch NHL opening night game live on TV, channel list & more

The NHL's opening game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning starts at 5:30 p.m. ET. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the game on ESPN and you can find the specific channel for ESPN in your cable provider's channel guide.

For those without a cable subscription, you can still watch the game on ESPN+ without a free trial. There are some promotions available that can help you save on the cost.

If you're interested in ESPN+, it's available for $9.99 per month. Alternatively, you can opt for the ESPN+ annual plan, which costs $99.99 per year.

Where and how to watch NHL opening night

To watch the Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game, you have various streaming options, but most of them require a paid subscription. Some services, like FUBO, offer free trials, but it's essential to confirm if the specific game is available during the trial period.

Be aware that certain games may not be accessible on all streaming platforms.

Your options include Watch ESPN, ESPN+, FUBO (with a free trial), DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and SlingTV.

Nashville Predators roster

Forwards: Luke Evangelista, Samuel Fagemo, Filip Forsberg, Cody Glass, Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak, Gustav Nyquist, Ryan O’Reilly, Juuso Parssinen, Kiefer Sherwood, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Philip Tomasino, Yakov Trenin.

Defensemen: Tyson Barrie, Alexandre Carrier, Dante Fabbro, Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon, Ryan McDonagh, Luke Schenn.

Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen, Juuse Saros.

Tampa Bay Lightning roster

Forwards: Alex Barré-Boulet, Anthony Cirelli, Michael Eyssimont, Luke Glendening, Brandon Hagel, Tanner Jeannot, Nikita Kucherov, Waltteri Merela, Tyler Motte, Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point, Conor Sheary, Steven Stamkos, Austin Watson.

Defensemen: Erik Cernak, Calvin De Haan, Haydn Fleury, Victor Hedman, Nick Perbix, Darren Raddysh, Mikhail Sergachev.

Goaltenders: Jonas Johansson, Matt Tomkins, Andrei Vasilevskiy.

More on the Nashville Predators' roster strategy

This season marks the debut of coach Andrew Brunette and GM Barry Trotz in their respective roles in Nashville. Notably, Brunette was a former player during the early days of the Predators, and Trotz served as the team's inaugural coach.

The roster features a mix of new faces, including both experienced veterans and promising young players. Veterans Ryan O'Reilly and Gus Nyquist have joined the team, while up-and-coming forwards Luke Evangelista and Juuso Parssinen have secured spots on the roster, following their brief appearances last season.

Last season, the Nashville Predators missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, prompting significant changes in the offseason. This included the appointments of Brunette and Trotz, replacing John Hynes and David Poile. Additionally, high-priced veterans Matt Duchene, a buyout, and Ryan Johansen, via trade, have moved on to other teams.