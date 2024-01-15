Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The Nashville Predators (24-18-1) carry a three-game road winning streak as they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights (24-14-5) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Jan 15 at 6 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Vegas suffered a 3-1 home defeat against the Calgary Flames on Jan 13, while Nashville secured victory by the same scoreline at home over the New York Islanders on the same day.

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Nashville Predators boast an average of 3.16 goals scored and 3.12 goals conceded per game, maintaining a 21.1% success rate on the power play and a 76.8% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 22 goals, 26 assists, and 166 shots on goal.

Notably, Ryan O'Reilly has contributed significantly, amassing 38 total points with 16 goals and 22 assists in 43 games.

Jusse Saros, in goal, holds a 17-15-1 record this year, sporting a 3.02 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights maintain an average of 3.07 goals scored and 2.74 goals allowed per game, with a 20.9% success rate on the power play and a strong 79.5% on the penalty kill.

Jack Eichel emerges as a leading contributor for Vegas this season, amassing 44 points, including 19 goals, 25 assists, and 173 shots on goal.

Mark Stone contributes significantly with 12 goals, 29 assists, and a total of 41 points.

In goal, Logan Thompson holds a 13-9-3 record this year, boasting a 2.77 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Predators and Golden Knights have faced each other in a total of 15 encounters, with the Predators holding an overall record of 6-8-1 (40%) against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights exhibit proficiency in faceoffs, winning 49.6% of them, ranking 17th in the NHL.

On the other hand, the Predators rank 23rd in faceoff win rate with 48.7%.

The Golden Knights excel on the power play, recording the eight-highest total of 32 goals on 153 chances this season.

In contrast, the Predators rank 11th in the league with 31 power-play goals on 147 chances.

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Prediction

This season, Vegas has a favorable record of 17-13 when playing as the favorite. In 24 games where the odds were shorter than -130, the Golden Knights have emerged victorious five times, presenting a 56.5% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Predators have secured upset victories in 11 out of the 23 games they've played as underdogs, marking a 47.8% success rate. Specifically, Nashville holds a 7-8 record when the underdogs odds are at +110 or longer, with a win probability of 47.6% in this game.

Prediction: Predators 5 - 4 Golden Knights

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Ryan O'Reilly to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jack Eichel to be first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Predators to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Vegas Golden Knights Nashville Predators 0 votes