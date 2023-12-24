Nathan MacKinnon point streak: 3 active NHL legends whose streaks Avalanche star can emulate, ft Sidney Crosby

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is riding an impressive point streak, drawing comparisons to some all-time greats. Let's delve into the details of MacKinnon's performances and explore three legendary NHL players whose streaks he can emulate, featuring the incomparable Sidney Crosby.

In a recent 4-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena, Nathan MacKinnon added another assist to his remarkable point streak, extending it to an impressive 18 games. MacKinnon has notched 34 points, with 12 goals and 22 assists during this run.

Three NHL point streak Nathan MacKinnon could break

#3. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23):

A recent example is Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a stellar 23-game point streak during the 2022-23 season. From October 27, 2022, to December 13, 2022, Marner's run included 11 goals, 21 assists and 32 points. MacKinnon can draw inspiration from Marner's recent achievement and strive to surpass it as he continues his outstanding run.

#2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (2010-11):

Sidney Crosby, the Penguins captain, had his remarkable point streak during the 2010-11 season. Lasting 25 games, from November 5, 2010, to December 28, 2010, Crosby accumulated 26 goals, 24 assists and an astounding 50 points. Crosby's ability to consistently produce points during that period remains etched in NHL history, and MacKinnon has a chance to carve his legacy.

#1. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (2015-16):

One of the NHL's point streak legends is Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks. In the 2015-16 season, Kane's point streak lasted 26 games, from October 17, 2015, to December 13, 2015. Kane's prolific run included 16 goals, 24 assists and an impressive total of 40 points. If MacKinnon maintains his current pace, he could find himself in the same rarefied air as Kane.

As Nathan MacKinnon continues to light up the score sheet, the comparisons to these legendary players apeak volumes of his recent growth. Whether he can surpass the records set by Kane, Crosby and Marner remains to be seen. But one thing is sure: MacKinnon's current point streak is etching his name into the annals of hockey history.

Colorado Avalanche fans are happy for MacKinnon, who aims to continue his NHL point streak.