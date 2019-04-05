×
Nelson leads Islanders over Panthers, 2-1 in shootout

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Apr 2019, 07:48 IST
AP Image

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored in the second period and then got the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to give the New York Islanders a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Thomas Greiss finished with 28 saves through overtime and thwarted all four Florida attempts in the tiebreaker as the Islanders won for the third time in four games.

New York also remained two points ahead of Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Islanders need to earn just one point in the season finale at Washington on Saturday to clinch second.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal for the Panthers with 7:15 left in the third peirod. Montembeault had 35 saves in his 10th NHL start.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead on his 25th goal of the season, a one-timer from the right circle that got past Montembeault at 1:50 of the second.

Huberdeau tied it on the power play as his shot from the slot trickled between Greiss's pads for his 29th goal and 90th point of the season.

NOTES: Huberdeau joined Aleksander Barkov with 90 points this season, the first time the Panthers have had two players reach the plateau in one season. ... Panthers G Roberto Luongo turned 40 on Thursday. Luongo is the oldest goalie in the NHL, and third oldest player. ... Islanders D Thomas Hickey returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores dropped the ceremonial first puck.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Washington on Saturday night.

Panthers: Host New Jersey on Saturday night.

