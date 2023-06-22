New Jersey Devils 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV Schedule, Tickets & more

The New Jersey Devils had an impressive performance during the 2022-23 season. They finished second in the Metropolitan Division with 52 wins, tying with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils carried their strong form into the first round of the playoffs, defeating the New York Rangers 4-3. However, they had difficulties in the second round and were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes, losing the series 1-4.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 preseason, the New Jersey Devils have scheduled seven games. Three of these games will be played at home, while the remaining four on the road.

The Devils will face the NY Rangers, NY Islanders, and Philadelphia Flyers twice each, and the Montreal Canadiens once this preseason. The rookies are expected to report to Devils Training Camp on Wednesday, September 13, with the veterans following a week later on Wednesday, September 20.

The Devils will start their preseason with a split squad matchup against the Canadiens and Flyers on September 25. They will then have two road games against the Rangers and Flyers on September 28 and September 30 respectively.

The team will play their final two home preseason games against the Islanders and Rangers on October 2 and October 4. The preseason will end with a game against the Islanders at UBS Arena on October 6.

New Jersey Devils 2023 preseason complete schedule dates

Note: Details regarding the broadcast of the games will be announced at a later time. All matches are set to start at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 25 @ Montreal (Road)

Monday, September 25 vs Philadelphia (Home)

Thursday, September 28 @ NY Rangers (Road)

Saturday, September 30 @ Philadelphia (Road)

Monday, October 2 vs. NY Islanders (Home)

Wednesday, October 4 vs. NY Rangers (Home)

Friday, October 6 @ NY Islanders (Road)

New Jersey Devils 2023 preseason TV schedule and ticket details

The New Jersey Devils' preseason games leading up to the 2023-24 season will be televised live. However, fans will need to wait as the TV and radio schedules for these games have not been announced yet.

Additionally, details regarding ticket information will also be announced by the team in the upcoming weeks.

As for the regular season schedule of the 2023-24 campaign, the NHL has yet to release it. Typically, the league unveils the schedule after the free agency period begins on July 1. Prior to the preseason, the Devils will participate in the NHL Entry Draft scheduled for June 28-29.

