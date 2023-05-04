New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes bleeding on the bench after getting sticked in the face by Jordan Staal

The New Jersey Devils had a tough start to the second round of the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. In the first game of the series, they were already down 3-1, and things only got worse when their star player Jack Hughes was hit in the face with a high stick from Jordan Staal.

The play resulted in Hughes being sent bleeding to the bench, and to add insult to injury, there was no call made by the referees.

Jordan Staal sticks New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes in the face and sends the young star bleeding to the bench

The incident occurred in the second period when Hughes attempted to do a stick check on Staal, but in the process, his stick lifted Staal's stick into his face. The officials deemed it to be accidental and no penalty was called.

However, it was clear that Hughes had been struck in the face and was bleeding, requiring medical attention from the New Jersey Devils' trainers.

Furthermore, Hughes has had a -1 +/- night so far on the ice for the New Jersey Devils, and has been held off of the score sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes' defense. Jack Hughes has been one of their most productive players during the regular season and was expected to be a key factor in their playoff success.

Losing him to injury not only affected the team's performance but also raised concerns about his health.

The fact that no penalty was called on the play was also a point of contention. Some argued that Staal's stick had clearly made contact with Hughes' face and should have been penalized, while others pointed out that Hughes' stick had lifted Staal's stick, making it an unintentional play.

The incident wasn't the first time the two players had met up during the game. Just ten minutes earlier, Jordan Staal delivered Jack Hughes a debilitating check that sent the Calder Trophy candidate sprawling to the ice and sent PNC Bank Arena into a rabid frenzy.

Staal's physical presence early on set the tone for a dominant first period by the Hurricanes, a period where the Devils only recorded a single shot on goal.

Regardless of the circumstances, the incident highlighted the need for players to be mindful of their stick positioning and control. High sticks are a dangerous play and can result in serious injuries, fortunately for Hughes, the only injury was just a little blood loss and a couple of stitches.

