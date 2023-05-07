New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes Set to Make NHL Playoff Debut in Game 3

After falling 5-1 in Game 1, we expected to see an entirely different New Jersey Devils team in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Instead, the Canes controlled play and bettered their performance from the first game, dominating 6-1 and extending their series lead to 2-0. What will Game 3 have in store?

Well, we will see a couple of big changes in the New Jersey lineup.

Devils Luke Hughes Will Make his Playoff Debut in Game 3

Devils defenseman Ryan Graves left Game 2 with an apparent injury and was ruled out for Game 3 by Head Coach Lindy Ruff. That means we will finally see the NHL playoff debut for 19-year-old Luke Hughes.

Hughes played in two regular season games for New Jersey, recording two points including the overtime game-winner against the Washington Capitals. Hughes has some experience playing in big moments while at the University of Michigan and has been excited about this opportunity for weeks.

"I think it's definitely excitement," Hughes said after practice on Saturday. "I don't really get nervous. I get more nervous watching the game, in the stands, but no nerves out there. I'm very excited and definitely ready to play."

Hughes, if he can get beyond the big moment and play his game, should provide plenty of transition and puck-moving for the Devils, who have struggled against the Carolina forecheck.

Luke Hughes could be the ideal choice for this series. So far, New Jersey has been unable to utilise its pace and transition game, and Hughes has the ability to strengthen both of those areas.

"I think the biggest thing watching this series is, Carolina is just above (the puck) the whole game, so having a fast transition game can hopefully undermine that a little bit," Luke said.

One thing to watch will be how much the Canes go after the young defender. Carolina is a very physical team and has done a great job shutting down the skilled players for the Devils. Luke Hughes, like his brother Jack, fits right into that category. Expect them to take every opportunity to rough him up.

If Hughes can push through that, he should be able to have an impact on the breakouts and allow the Devils to create chances off the rush.

"We need puck movers, we need guys that can transport the puck out of the zone," Jack Hughes said. "That's what we've been missing a bit in the first two games, and Luke's a guy who can get the puck in and out of the zone and be a threat on the rush. We're a fast team and we need guys that are moving the puck. ... Our defense has done a good job of that all year."

Hughes is expected to play alongside Damon Severson on the Devils blue line.

