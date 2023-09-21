The New Jersey Devils are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster that blends established talent and promising young players. The projected starting lines for the season promise a mix of skill, speed, and scoring potential.

New Jersey Devils projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Jesper Bratt — Jack Hughes — Tyler Toffoli

The New Jersey Devils' top line boasts a combination of playmaking and goal-scoring ability. Jack Hughes, the former No. 1 pick, will be the key playmaker and offensive catalyst.

Flanking him are Jesper Bratt, known for his speed and agility, and Tyler Toffoli, an offseason acquisition who brings veteran scoring prowess to the line.

2nd Line:

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

The second line features a mix of youth and experience. Nico Hischier, the team's captain, will be the leader and two-way force on this line. Timo Meier, acquired in a trade, adds size and scoring touch, while Dawson Mercer, a promising young player, rounds out the line with his potential.

3rd Line:

Ondrej Palat – Erik Haula – Alexander Holtz

The third line showcases versatility and offensive depth. Ondrej Palat, known for his two-way play, will provide stability on the wing. Erik Haula, a reliable center, adds defensive responsibility. Alexander Holtz, a top prospect, brings scoring potential to complete this line.

4th Line:

Tomas Nosek – Michael McLeod – Nathan Bastian

The fourth line offers a mix of physicality and energy. Tomas Nosek, known for his defensive reliability, will anchor the line at center. Michael McLeod adds size and grit, while Nathan Bastian brings physicality and net-front presence.

Defensive Pairings:

Luke Hughes — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes, one of the New Jersey Devils' top prospects, is expected to make an immediate impact with his skating and offensive skills. He will be paired with Dougie Hamilton, an elite defenseman known for his offensive contributions and leadership.

Kevin Bahl — John Marino

Kevin Bahl, a big and physical defenseman, adds depth to the blue line. He will be paired with John Marino, known for his defensive reliability and ability to move the puck.

Jonas Siegenthaler — Colin Miller

Jonas Siegenthaler's defensive prowess and physical play round out the defensive pairings. He will be partnered with Colin Miller, who adds veteran experience and shot-blocking skills.

Goaltenders:

Akira Schmid

Akira Schmid, one of the team's goaltending prospects, is expected to take on the starting role, showcasing his potential and ability to make key saves.

Vitek Vanacek

Vitek Vanacek will provide capable backup support and add depth to the crease.

With this projected lineup, the New Jersey Devils aim to continue their rebuilding efforts while relying on their core of established stars. As they look to make strides in the 2023-24 season, Devils fans can anticipate an exciting blend of youth and experience on the ice.