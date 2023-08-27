New Jersey Devils rookie Luke Hughes is nicknamed after $400,000,000 Hollywood actor from Ocean's series

Did you know that New Jersey Devil's rookie Luke Hughes is named after the successful Hollywood actor Brad Pitt? Well, it might come as a surprise to some, but it's true. Luke is named after the actor who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $400 million.

Recently, the Vancouver Canucks shared a video on Twitter that gave fans a deeper look into the life of American ice hockey defenseman and Canucks alternate captain, Quinn Hughes. In the video, he opened up about his family, hobbies, and personal experiences, shedding light on the individual beyond the jersey.

A particular highlight was Hughes' playful revelation about the nicknames his brothers carry. He shared that his youngest brother, Luke Hughes, a promising rookie with the New Jersey Devils, is affectionately dubbed "Rusty."

The moniker draws inspiration from Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's character, Rusty, in the "Ocean's Eleven" series:

"All my good friends call me 'cue ball' and obviously Jack, then 'Rusty' as Luke. You guys know the ocean's 11 and 12 and 13 or whatever it is, with Brad Pitt."

The connection lies in their shared love for food, much like Rusty's character, who is often seen eating in the movies.

"And Rusty is his name and he's always eating every scene. If you watch he's eating every scene and Luke's always eating so I guess all the devils guys call him Rusty."

The New Jersey Devil's rookie losing his pool expertise and more

The Hughes brothers' shared memories and experiences hold a special place, especially by their waterfront property. Quinn Hughes spoke fondly about their lakeside home:

"So we grew up on lake and me and Jack. Couple summers ago, bought this place ... always, tubing and skiing as young kids ... wanted to buy in the water ... live on the water in the summer. ... really peaceful ... come out here at least three times a week."

The New Jersey Devil's rookie was apparently once the family's reigning pool champion, only to see his skills slide after purchasing a pool stick.

"Lukey was the best pool player in the family I'd say or in the house ... best win percentage and then he bought a pool stick. And his game went down down the rails like he was like one in 10"

Hughes delved into his personal habits and shared that during the COVID-19 lockdown, he took up cooking out of necessity when restaurants were off-limits.