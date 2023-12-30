New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 30, 2023

Mark your calenders for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, as the Boston Bruins (20-7-6) face off against the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2) at TD Garden.

New Jersey is riding high on a three game winning streak, following their 6-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Boston Bruins, coming off a successful road game on Wednesday, secured a 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

Leading up to Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the New Jersey Devils engaged in two consecutive matchups, showcasing their ability to stage late comebacks for wins.

In their recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, they secured a 4-3 victory in overtime. Despite defensive struggles, ranking 29th with an average of 3.55 goals allowed per game, the Devils have impressed on the offensive end, holding the eighth spot with an average of 3.42 goals per game.

Jack Hughes has been a standout performer, contributing 14 goals and 26 assists. In goal, Vitek Vanecek holds a 13-6-1 record, a .885 SV%, making 508 saves and allowing an average of 3.3 goals per game.

Conversely, the Boston Bruins recently faced off against the Buffalo Sabres, limiting their opponents to just one goal and securing a three-goal victory. Charlie Coyle stood out with a strong offensive performance, scoring two goals.

Over the season, the Bruins have averaged 3.09 goals per game, while their defense, ranking fifth in the NHL, has allowed only 2.61 goals per game. Notably, David Pastrnak has contributed significantly with 20 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Linus Ullmark boasts a record of 10 wins, five losses and two overtime losses, maintaining a solid 2.87 GAA along with an impressive SV% of .914.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Devils and Bruins have faced each other 199 times, encompasing both regular season and playoffs.

The Devils hold an overall record of 74-101-19-5 (42%) against the Bruins.

In regular-season games, the Devils' record against the Boston Bruins is 59-93-19-5 (38.9%).

The Devils' longest winning streak against the Bruins is five games, commencing on Oct 29, 2005 with a 5-4 victory and lasting until Dec 9, 2006.

The Bruins boast an impressive penalty kill percentage of 86.51%, ranking second in the league, while Devils hold the 20th position with a 79.09%.

In faceoffs, the Bruins win 50.5%, ranking 13th in the NHL while the Devils hold the fifth position with 53.2%.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Bruins has secured victory in 16 of the 28 games they were considered favorites this season. With a record of 12 wins and six losses when playing with odds shorter than -162, the Bruins hold a solid 61.8% chance of winning the upcoming game.

The Devils, labeled as underdogs in five games, pulled off an upset once (20.0%). New Jersey faced odds of +137 or longer twice this season, resulting in two losses. They hold a 42.2% chance of winning their next game.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Boston Bruins New Jersey Devils 0 votes