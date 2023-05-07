New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 3: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The New Jersey Devils, for the second time in as many series, are down 2-0.

Game 3 between the Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and will be broadcasted on TBS, SN1, and TVAS.

After dropping the first two games in round one against the New York Rangers, Jersey fell in both road games to the Hurricanes. Nearly identically to the first round, the Devils were dominated by a combined score of 11-2 in the first two games.

"We haven't played our best," Jack Hughes said. "We did it again and dug ourselves a hole, and now's the time we have to work our way out of it."

Speaking of Hughes, 19-year-old Luke Hughes is set to make his NHL playoff debut in Game 3 on Sunday.

Hughes skated in two regular-season games, scoring an overtime winner and adding an assist.

Hughes has been skating with the Devils ever since his Michigan Wolverines were eliminated in the semifinal of the NCAA tournament. He has been awaiting his opportunity.

"I think it's definitely excitement," Hughes said after practice on Saturday. "I don't really get nervous. I get more nervous watching the game, in the stands, but no nerves out there. I'm very excited and definitely ready to play."

Outside of Hughes, the Devils will be making another large change in the lineup. After losing the crease in the first round, Vitek Vanecek is expected to make the start in Game 3.

Vanecek started the first two games for Jersey against New York but was eventually overcome by 22-year-old Akira Schmid. Schmid was excellent in the next five games but struggled in the first two games of this series.

Vanecek holds an 0-2 record with a 4.03 goals-against average and .836 save percentage. He must be better for the Devils to have a shot in this crucial Game 3.

How crucial is Game 3? In the history of the league, only four NHL teams have ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Bratt

Palat - Hughes - Haula

Meier - Mercer - Boqvist

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

L. Hughes - Severson

Bahl - Marino

Vanecek

Schmid

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Puljujarvi-Aho-Jarvis

Noesen-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Martinook-Staal-Fast

Drury-Stastny-Stepan

Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

Gostisbehere-Chatfield

Andersen

Raanta

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Prediction

The Carolina Hurricanes have dominated the New Jersey Devils through two games. But can their beat-up lineup continue that play in Game 3 on the road?

New Jersey should get a boost from Luke Hughes and their home fans.

New Jersey Devils 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

