New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 4: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The New Jersey Devils found a way to turn the tides in this series, dominating the Carolina Hurricanes 8-4 in Game 3 and cutting into the series deficit, which now stands at 2-1.

Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVAS

Streaming: ESPN App

The Devils completely flipped this series on its head in Game 3.

After being dominated in the first two games and outscored 11-2, New Jersey came out flying at home. Before the Canes knew what hit them, the Devils had already gotten out to a commanding 4-0 lead and despite some hiccups in the later stages, wrapped it up with an 8-4 victory.

"We're back in this thing now 2-1, and we've got a really, really good opportunity ahead of us two days from now to even up the series," Jack Hughes said. "We're in a good spot. If we bring our compete and our focus and we get ready to go off the first puck drop, we'll be in good shape."

Jack Hughes was the best player on the ice in Game 3, recording two goals, two assists, and nearly his first Gordie-Howe Hat Trick when he wrestled with Sebastian Aho in front of the net.

His brother, Luke, was also excellent, tallying the first two playoff points of his young NHL career.

Per Coach Lindy Ruff on Tuesday, Luke Hughes will once again be in the lineup in Game 4. The Devils are also expected to go back to the 11 forwards and seven defenseman lineup that we saw in Game 3.

For Carolina, their drama lies in the crease.

Fredrik Andersen was pulled in Game 3 after allowing four goals on only 12 shots. Anti Raanta was not dressed, so Pyotr Kochetkov replaced him for the remainder of the game.

Do the Canes feel that Andersen is still their best option? Is Raanta healthy?

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Palat - Hischier - Bratt

Meier - Hughes - Mercer

Tatar- McLeod - Haula

Wood - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

L. Hughes - Severson

Bahl - Marino

Graves

Vanecek

Schmid

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Puljujarvi - Aho - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Drury - Stastny - Stepan

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Andersen

Raanta

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes:

Prediction

The Devils have all of the momentum coming out of Game 3. But, as with any Rod Brind'A'mour team, the Canes are excellent when they need to respond. I expect a much tighter game at the Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Carolina Hurricanes 3, New Jersey Devils 1

