New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 25, 2024

The New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the PNC Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The New Jersey Devils are 24-18-3 and coming off a 6-5 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. New Jersey is ninth in the Eastern Conference and is 2-3 in its last five matchups. The team kicks off a two-game road trip tonight.

The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt, who has 48 points. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes has 45 points, Tyler Toffoli has 33 points, Nico Hischier has 26 points, and Luke Hughes has 25.

Conversely, the Carolina Hurricanes are 26-15-5, second in the Metro Division and fourth overall in the Eastern Conference. Carolina is coming off a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to return to the win column after a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

The Hurricanes have been led by Sebastian Aho, who has 51 points. Seth Jarvis has 34 points, Michael Bunting and Andrei Svechnikov have 30 points, Martin Necas has 29 points and Stefan Noesen has 27.

Devils vs. Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key numbers

New Jersey is 81-57-12-5 all-time against the Hurricanes.

The Devils are 14-7-1 on the road with a +9 goal differential.

Carolina is averaging 3.4 goals per game, ranking ninth.

New Jersey is averaging 3.47 goals per game, ranking eighth.

The Hurricanes allow 3.02 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

The Devils are allowing 3.51 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

Carolina is 13-5-4 at home with a +11 goal differential.



Devils vs. Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are +140 underdogs, while the Carolina Hurricanes are -166 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

New Jersey has been much better on the road and gets to play a Carolina team that's on a back-to-back. The Devils have been playing well as of late, and the Hurricanes are likely to start Antti Raanta, who has struggled this season.

Raanta is 10-7-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .866 SV%, so New Jersey's offense should succeed tonight and pick up a road win as an underdog.

Prediction: Devils 5, Hurricanes 3.

Devils vs. Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey to win +140.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -108.

Tip 3: Luke Hughes over 0.5 points +130.

Tip 4: Brent Burns over 2.5 shots on goal -145.

