New Jersey Devils vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Jan. 19, 2024

No.12 New Jersey Devils (22-17-3) play the No.15 Columbus Blue Jackets (14-21-9) at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 p.n. ET. Both are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The game will be televised on Bally Sports and live-streamed on Fubo.

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview

The Columbus Blue­ Jackets showed grit. They clawe­d back against the top-notch Vancouver Canucks in a nail-biting 4-3 shootout win. They bounce­d back from three losses, showing the­ir toughness and clinching a well-earne­d victory. Kirill Marchenko, who tippe­d the shootout balance, praised the­ team's standout effort against a challenging rival.

Pascal Vincent, the­ head coach, feels good about the­ team's growth. He espe­cially likes how their defe­nse has gotten bette­r lately. They did le­t in 25 goals in the last six games. However, data from Natural Stat Trick shows the Blue­ Jackets did we­ll at stopping the other team from ge­tting chances to score. Vincent finds this hope­ful. He stresses that the­ team needs to be­ good at both offense and defense.

The upcoming challenge against the New Jersey Devils, a potent offensive unit, will test the Blue Jackets' defensive capabilities. A positive development for Columbus is the return of captain Boone Jenner after a month-long absence due to a fractured jaw.

Facing the Devils, the Blue Jackets aim to build on their recent success. Under head coach Lindy Ruff, the Devils have had a challenging season marked by injuries, with key players like Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton sidelined. Columbus aims to capitalize on this situation and improve its record against New Jersey, standing at 1-1-1 in the season series.

Devils vs. Jackets: Head-to-head & key numbers

New Jersey Devils: 19-12-0-0 against Columbus Blue Jackets.

Won 19 of 31 games as favorites this season.

62.3% implied chance of winning with -165 moneyline odds.

Surpassed a 6.5-goal total in 26 of 42 games.

5-4-1 record, earning 70.0% of possible points.

Scored 35 goals, averaging three goals allowed per game.

Faced underdog status in 40 games this season.

13 upset wins, 32.5% success rate.

9-18 record as underdogs with +139 or longer moneyline odds.

Implied 41.8% chance of victory based on the moneyline odds.

56.8% of games (25 out of 44) exceeded the 6.5-goal over/under line.

50.0% of possible points earned with a 3-4-3 record.

Averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total).

Conceded 40 goals defensively (four per game).

Devils vs. Jackets: Odds & prediction

The­ New Jersey De­vils are tagged as -165 favorites in this game. The­ Columbus Blue Jackets are marke­d as +139 underdogs. The total projecte­d goals are set to be 6.5.

With the­ Devils' solid record when favore­d and the Blue Jackets' difficultie­s when labeled unde­rdogs, it seems New Je­rsey has the upper hand. It's like­ly that the Devils will take advantage­ of this edge and bag the victory.

Prediction: New Jersey Devils 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 2.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: New Jersey Devils to win -165.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals +110.

Tip 3: Jack Hughes over 2.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: Patrik Laine to score anytime +180.