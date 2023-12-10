New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at Rogers Place, Edmonton. The puck drops at 4:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as MSGSN and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to on the radio on WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and 630 CHED AM.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils have a record of 14-10-1 this season after winning their last game 4-2 against the Calgary Flames. On average, the Devils score 3.63 goals per game and allow 3.67. Their power play success rate is 35%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 75.6%.

Jack Hughes has been quite impressive this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 23 assists in 20 games. Jesper Bratt has also contributed significantly, with 11 goals and 20 assists, resulting in 31 points.

Akira Schmid has a record of 4-5-1 this season, with goals against average of 3.0 and a .901 save percentage.

Dougie Hamilton (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen (lower body), Nolan Foote (upper body) and Tomas Nosek (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers have a record of 11-12-1 this season after winning their last game 4-3 against the Minnesota Wild. The Oilers score 3.46 goals per game and concede 3.46 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 27.4%, and their penalty kill rate is 79.1%.

One of the standout offensive players for Edmonton this season has been Connor McDavid, who has managed to rack up 34 points in 22 games. Another key contributor to the team’s success is Leon Draisaitl, who has notched up 31 points with 11 goals and 20 assists.

In goal, Calvin Pickard has made two appearances this season and currently holds a percentage of .889.

Dylan Holloway (knee) and Ryan Fanti (hip) remain sidelined due to injuries.

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Erik Haula

Jack Hughes

Tyler Toffoli

Ondrej Palat

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler

Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl

Goalies

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Edmonton Oilers lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Connor McDavid

Zach Hyman

Evander Kane

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse

Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Devils have won three straight games, while the Oilers are coming off six consecutive victories. Both teams are performing well, and they have good offense and defense.

The Oilers are the favorites with odds of -155, while the Devils are the underdogs with odds of +131. The Oilers should win this game with the added home-ice advantage.

New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton to win - 155

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals - Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score - Yes

Tip 4: Home advantage - Yes