New Jersey Devils vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at Rogers Place, Edmonton. The puck drops at 4:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as MSGSN and ESPN+.
The contest can be listened to on the radio on WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and 630 CHED AM.
New Jersey Devils game preview
The New Jersey Devils have a record of 14-10-1 this season after winning their last game 4-2 against the Calgary Flames. On average, the Devils score 3.63 goals per game and allow 3.67. Their power play success rate is 35%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 75.6%.
Jack Hughes has been quite impressive this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 23 assists in 20 games. Jesper Bratt has also contributed significantly, with 11 goals and 20 assists, resulting in 31 points.
Akira Schmid has a record of 4-5-1 this season, with goals against average of 3.0 and a .901 save percentage.
Dougie Hamilton (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen (lower body), Nolan Foote (upper body) and Tomas Nosek (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Edmonton Oilers have a record of 11-12-1 this season after winning their last game 4-3 against the Minnesota Wild. The Oilers score 3.46 goals per game and concede 3.46 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 27.4%, and their penalty kill rate is 79.1%.
One of the standout offensive players for Edmonton this season has been Connor McDavid, who has managed to rack up 34 points in 22 games. Another key contributor to the team’s success is Leon Draisaitl, who has notched up 31 points with 11 goals and 20 assists.
In goal, Calvin Pickard has made two appearances this season and currently holds a percentage of .889.
Dylan Holloway (knee) and Ryan Fanti (hip) remain sidelined due to injuries.
New Jersey Devils lines
Forwards
- Erik Haula
- Jack Hughes
- Tyler Toffoli
- Ondrej Palat
Defensemen
- Jonas Siegenthaler
- Simon Nemec
- Kevin Bahl
Goalies
- Akira Schmid
- Vitek Vanecek
Edmonton Oilers lines
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
- Connor McDavid
- Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane
Defensemen
- Darnell Nurse
- Cody Ceci
- Mattias Ekholm
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds & Prediction
The Devils have won three straight games, while the Oilers are coming off six consecutive victories. Both teams are performing well, and they have good offense and defense.
The Oilers are the favorites with odds of -155, while the Devils are the underdogs with odds of +131. The Oilers should win this game with the added home-ice advantage.
New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton to win - 155
Tip 2: Game to have over six goals - Yes
Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score - Yes
Tip 4: Home advantage - Yes