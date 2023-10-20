New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 20th Oct 2023

The New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 20. New Jersey is 1-1-1 to begin the season but has lost two straight games after defeating the Detroit Red Wings in their season opener. New York, meanwhile, is 2-0 to begin the season and coming off a 1-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

The game can be watched on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 20.

New Jersey Devils preview

The New Jersey Devils began the season with a win over the Detroit Red Wings. New Jersey then lost in a shootout at home to the Arizona Coyotes and then lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers at home on Monday. The Devils are set for their first road game of the season on Friday.

New Jersey has been led by Jack Hughes who has six points in three games, Jesper Bratt has five points, Dougie Hamilton has recorded four points, Erik Haula and Jonas Siegenthaler both have three points.

New York Islanders preview

The New York Islanders are 2-0 to begin the season and coming off a shutout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. New York has played both of their games at home this season and will go on the road to play Buffalo on Saturday after this.

The Islanders have only scored four goals in two games and have been led by Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson who have two points. Seven other players all have one point.

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt

Meier-Hischier-Palat

Mercer-Haula-Holtz

Lazar-McLeod-Bastian

Defensemen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton

Bahl-Marino

Smith-Hughes

Goalies

Vanecek

Schmid

New York Islanders preview

Forwards

Barzal-Horvat-Holmstrom

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Lee-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Defensemen

Pelech-Dobson

Romanov-Pulock

Bolduc-Aho

Goalies

Sorokin

Varlamov

Devils vs. Islanders Odds & Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are -120 favorites on the road while the New York Islanders are +100. The over/under is set at 6 goals.

The Devils were a Stanley Cup favorite entering this season, but New Jersey has struggled as of late. New York is one of the best defensive games in the NHL, as the Islanders don't allow many chances, while Ilya Sorokin is arguably the best goalie in the NHL.

At home, New York can match the Devils' lines which will be the difference here. the Islanders won't give New Jersey many chances and will edge out a win here backed by another solid performance from Sorokin.

Prediction: Islanders 2, Devils 1

Poll : Who do you think wins? Devils Islanders 0 votes