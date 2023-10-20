New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 20th Oct 2023

Fans are in for an exciting showdown as the New Jersey Devils face off against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action on multiple networks, including NHL Network, MSG, and MSGSN. If you're looking to stream the game online, you can do so via Fubo for free.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Game info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Where: UBS Arena

New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The New Jersey Devils have had a bit of a rocky start to their season, despite their offensive prowess. They've been averaging an impressive 3.33 goals per game.

Leading the charge for the Devils are Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who have notched five goals and six assists, forming a formidable duo on the top line. However, it's not just Hughes and Bratt who are on form. Erik Haula, Tyler Toffoli, and Michael McLeod have contributed with three goals and three assists each.

The defense hasn't been shy about joining the offensive party either, with Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Seigenthaler chipping in with two goals and five assists from the blue line.

New York Islanders: Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the New York Islanders have had a strong start to the season, though their offense has room for improvement. They've been averaging just 2.00 goals per game, with only one goal in their most recent outing.

Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal, and Kyle Palmieri have been the primary contributors, with each of them tallying three goals and two assists. While the top two lines have been productive, the rest of the Islanders' offense has faced challenges.

Islanders' fans are surely hoping for Anders Lee to find his scoring touch soon. Lee put up an impressive 28 goals and 22 assists last season, but has yet to record a point in the 2023 campaign.

As the Devils and Islanders prepare to face off, fans can expect an exciting matchup between a team looking to improve its record and one hoping to boost its offensive output.

With the game set to be broadcast on the NHL Network and other regional networks, hockey enthusiasts won't want to miss this clash on October 20, 2023. Whether you're watching on TV or live streaming through Fubo, it's sure to be an action-packed evening of NHL hockey.