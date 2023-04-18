New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Game 1: Preview, Lines, Prediction, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers have been destined to meet in the playoffs for months. After a bit of a shuffle in the Metropolitan Division, the matchup was eventually confirmed.

What is not to like in this series? Two teams that hate each other, fans invading the other's arena, and two highly-skilled teams with plenty of superstar power.

New Jersey enters the playoffs riding a two-game winning streak that ended with a three-goal comeback against the Washington Capitals. They have been among the top teams all season, finishing third in overall points and just a single point behind Carolina for the Metro crown.

New York has also been solid as of late, wrapping up their regular season with a 5-2-3 mark in their last 10. The new additions of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko seem to be adjusting and if they can put all of their skilled pieces together, the Rangers are a very dangerous team. Perhaps the most lethal in the entire league, in terms of skill.

New Jersey Devils: Keys to victory

NJ has one glaring weakness within their lineup: goaltending.

Vitek Vanecek has been solid but has minimal playoff experience and at times, has looked overwhelmed. Behind him, Mackenzie Blackwood and Akira Schmid continue to battle for ice time.

New Jersey Devils v Tampa Bay Lightning

Blackwood has not been good, as he has dealt with multiple injuries once again. Schmid has been excellent but is just 22 years old with zero playoff games under his belt. If NJ can get above-average goaltending, they should be the better team.

New York Rangers: Keys to victory

The Rangers need to limit the Devils' speed. NJ is one of the fastest teams in the league and when teams are unprepared, it has cost them. NY will look to stay on top of the Devils and clog up the neutral zone, reducing their speed with the puck.

If New York turns the puck over and allows NJ to fly up the ice in transition, it is going to be a long night.

Devils Projected Lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Hughes - Bratt

Meier - Haula - Boqvist=

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Vanecek

Schmid

Rangers Projected Lineup

Kreider - Zib - Kane

Panarin - Trocheck - Tarasenko

Laf - Chytil - Kakko

Vesey - Goodrow - Motte

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Mikkola - Schneider

Shesterkin

Halak

Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are clearly the better team in this series. They proved that, going 3-1-0 in four games this season against New York and controlling most of the final game between the two teams.

Expect NJ to be a bit nervous as they have very little playoff experience and are one of the youngest teams in the NHL. But, I still believe they will find a way to win a tight game.

Prediction: New Jersey Devils 3, New York Rangers 2

