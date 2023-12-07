New Jersey Devils vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 7th 2023

The puck is set to drop at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, December 7. The New Jersey Devils visit the struggling Seattle Kraken in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

The game, scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on ESPN, giving hockey fans a front-row seat to witness the clash between these two teams.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils enter the contest with momentum, having won four out of their last five games. In their most recent outing, New Jersey faced a tough challenge against the Vancouver Canucks, ultimately grabbing a 6-5 victory on the road.

However, it wasn't without some nail-biting moments. The Devils let a 5-2 lead slip away before Jesper Bratt secured the win with his late heroics, netting his second goal of the game.

Seattle Kraken game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Seattle Kraken find themselves in a challenging position, marked by disappointment in the 2023-24 NHL season. Seattle has struggled on both ends of the ice, evident from their current five-game losing streak. Most recently, the Kraken suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, capping off a four-game road trip.

Despite outshooting Montreal 33-30, Seattle faced a formidable 3-0 deficit within the opening minutes of the second period. While Seattle narrowed the gap with a power-play goal early in the third, they couldn't mount a complete comeback.

Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The head-to-head record between the New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken stands at two wins for each team. In their most recent clash on 2/10, the Seattle Kraken emerged victorious with a 4-3 score, surpassing the over/under of 5.5 goals. The New Jersey Devils have only lost to San Jose Sharks (6-3) in their last five games. Assessing the recent form of the New Jersey Devils, they secured a narrow 6-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks on 12/6 but suffered a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on 12/2. Examining the recent performance of the Seattle Kraken, they faced setbacks in their last three games, including losses to the Montreal Canadiens (2-4), Ottawa Senators (0-2), and Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4).

Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Prediction

In the upcoming matchup, the New Jersey Devils are favored with odds of -146, while the Seattle Kraken are the underdogs with odds of +123. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 goals.

Notably, the Anaheim Ducks recently suffered a 3-2 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche, and the Chicago Blackhawks, in their last home game on December 5, were defeated by the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout (3-1). The Devils are expected to win in this game.

Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Devils to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Hughes to score: Yes