New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, hockey enthusiasts will witness an exciting clash between the fifth-placed Tampa Bay Lightning and the ninth-ranked New Jersey Devils at Amalie Arena.

New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

The Lightning, with a record of 26-18-5, will be looking to extend their recent success, having secured their second consecutive win and their seventh in the last eight games.

The New Jersey Devils, on the other hand, enter this matchup with a 24-19-3 record, coming off a narrow one-goal loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Currently tied for fourth place, the Devils find themselves 10 points behind the Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division standings as of Friday night.

Additionally, they are five points away from the final guaranteed playoff spot and four points behind the second wild card spot, currently held by the Red Wings.

The offensive prowess of the Devils is evident, as they are tied for seventh in scoring, averaging an impressive 3.43 goals per game this season. However, their defensive performance has been less stellar, with a ranking of 27th in goals against, allowing an average of 3.50 goals per contest.

Special teams play a crucial role, and the Devils showcase a potent power play, succeeding on 25.9% of their opportunities, ranking them sixth in the league. On the penalty kill, they stand at 23rd, navigating through 77.9% of shorthanded situations.

As for the Lightning, currently residing in the third position in the Atlantic Division, they hold a 26-18-5 record, trailing the Bruins by 12 points for the division's top spot.

With a one-point edge on Toronto for the final guaranteed spot, the Lightning have demonstrated offensive prowess, tied for seventh in the league with an average of 3.43 goals per game. However, their defensive performance ranks 23rd, allowing 3.29 goals per game.

Tampa Bay's power play is a force to be reckoned with, leading the league with an impressive 30.5% success rate. On the penalty kill, they rank 12th, successfully working through 80.9% of their shorthanded situations this season.

New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Predictions

The Tampa Bay Lightning, favored at -154, approach their upcoming game with confidence after securing a 6-3 home victory against the Arizona Coyotes on January 25.

The New Jersey Devils, listed as underdogs at +129, aim to bounce back from a recent 3-2 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day. With an over/under set at 6.5.

New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head to Head

In the 44 games played between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils, the Lightning have secured 25 victories, while the Devils have won 19 times. Overtime results slightly favor the Lightning, with two wins to the Devils' one, and in penalty shootouts, the Lightning have three victories compared to the Devils' one. The average goals per match favor the Lightning at 3.3, while the Devils have an average of 2.9 goals in their encounters.

Devils vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Lightning to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score: Yes