New Jersey Devils vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 5th 2023 

The New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at the Rogers Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks preview

The New Jersey Devils are off to a slow start as they are 11-10-1 and coming off a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday. The home loss to San Jose snapped their three-game win streak.

New Jersey has been led by Jack Hughes, who has 30 points; Jesper Bratt has 26 points; Tyler Toffoli has 21 points; Dougie Hamilton has 16 points and Luke Hughes has recorded 14 points.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is 16-8-1 and second in the West while coming off a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Canucks have alternated wins and losses over their last seven games.

Vancouver has been led by J.T. Miller, who has 36 points; Quinn Hughes has 32 points; Elias Petterson has 34 points; Brock Boeser has 28 points and Filip Hronek has 25 points.

Devils vs. Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vancouver is 58-41-17-4 all-time against New Jersey.

The Devils are averaging 3.59 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

Vancouver is 8-2-1 at home this season.

New Jersey allows 3.73 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

The Canucks average 3.84 goals per game, which ranks second.

The Devils have the best power play in the NHL at 36%.

Vancouver allows just 2.56 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

New Jersey is 6-4 on the road.

Devils vs. Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks are both -110, while the over/under is set at seven goals, with the under juiced to -130.

New Jersey has been inconsistent in its start to the 2023-24 season, as the Devils' goaltending and defense have been an issue. Vancouver, meanwhile, has been a big surprise this year as the Canucks offense is one of the best in the NHL, while Thatcher Demko has been phenomenal in net.

Vancouver should play well at home and score plenty against this Devils goaltending.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Devils 2

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver to win -110.

Tip 2: Under seven goals -130.

Tip 3: Brock Boeser over 2.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: J.T. Miller over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

