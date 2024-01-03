New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 3, 2024

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena. The game can be seen on TNT.

New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals preview

The New Jersey Devils are 19-14-2, which is good for tenth place in the Eastern Confernece. They are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 30, which snapped their three-game win streak, coming after a three-game losing streak.

The Devils are led by Jack Hughes who has 44 points. Jesper Bratt has 43 points. Tyler Toffoli has 27 points. Luke Hughes has 21 points, while Dawson Mercer has 18 points.

Washington, meanwhile, is 18-11-6, which is good for eighth place. The Capitals snapped their four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 4-3 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They have been led by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome who have 22 points. John Carlson and Tom Wilson have 19 points. Aliaksei Protas has 18 points, while Anthony Mantha has 17 points.

Devils vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

New Jersey is 96-120-13-6 all-time against Washington.

The Devils average 3.46 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

Washington is allowing 2.8 goals per game, which ranks tenth.

New Jersey allows 3.54 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

The Capitals average 2.34 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

The Devils are 11-6 on the road.

Washington is 9-4-4 at home.

Devils vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

The New Jersey Devils are -162 favorites, while the Washington Capitals are +136 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

New Jersey has had a couple of days off, which should allow them to have fresh legs while Washington is on a back-to-back. The Capitals snapped their losing skid on Tuesday night and looked good early on, getting out to a 4-0 lead but did nearly blow it.

New Jersey has struggled to keep the puck out of their net, but Washington has struggled to score. On a back-to-back, the Capitals will be tired and look to play more defensively.

This could be a low-scoring game, but with the fresher legs and the better offense, the Devils will be able to get the win.

Prediction: New Jersey 3-1 Washington

Devils vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey to win -162

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -112

Tip 3: Nico Hischier under 2.5 shots on goal -135

Tip 4: First period under 1.5 goals +114

