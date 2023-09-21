The New York Islanders are ready to take on the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster that emphasizes depth, defensive responsibility and a strong work ethic. The projected starting lines for the season reflect the team's commitment to a structured defensive game and balanced scoring.

New York Islanders' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

The Islanders' top line brings a mix of physicality and offensive skill. Anders Lee, the team's captain, provides a net-front presence and scoring touch.

Bo Horvat, acquired via trade, adds leadership and two-way play to the center position. Mathew Barzal, a dynamic playmaker, will look to set up his linemates and contribute offensively.

2nd Line:

Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

The second line is built on versatility and scoring ability. Brock Nelson, a dependable center, will be flanked by Pierre Engvall, known for his speed and defensive responsibility, and Kyle Palmieri, who brings a scoring touch and playoff experience.

3rd Line:

Hudson Fasching – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom

The third line offers a combination of youth and experience. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, a reliable two-way forward, anchors the line at center. Hudson Fasching and Oliver Wahlstrom, both young talents, provide energy and scoring potential on the wings.

4th Line:

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

The Islanders' renowned "Identity Line" remains intact on the fourth line. Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas, and Cal Clutterbuck bring physicality, defensive responsibility, and a strong forechecking presence that disrupts opponents' offensive flow.

Defensive Pairings:

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock continue to anchor the New York Islanders blue line with their shutdown capabilities and shot-blocking prowess.

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov, an emerging young defenseman, will aim to build upon his promising start in the NHL. He's paired with Noah Dobson, who adds offensive upside and puck-moving skills.

Sebastian Aho — Scott Mayfield

Sebastian Aho, not to be confused with the Carolina Hurricanes forward of the same name, brings depth to the defensive pairings with his defensive reliability. He partners with Scott Mayfield, known for his physical play and shot-blocking abilities.

Goaltenders:

Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin is set to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his poise and ability to make critical saves.

Semyon Varlamov

Semyon Varlamov, a reliable veteran, will provide experienced backup support in the crease.

With this projected lineup, the New York Islanders are poised to continue their tradition of strong defensive play and structured systems. As they strive for success in the 2023-24 season, Islanders fans can expect a commitment to team defense and balanced scoring as they aim to make a deep playoff run.