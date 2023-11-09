New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 9th 2023

The New York Islanders are set to clash against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden, Boston at 7:00 p.m. ET. Last season, the Bruins managed to defeat the Islanders in all three of their matchups and will fancy their chances here as well.

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 8.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

New York Islanders game preview

The Islanders enter this game with a record of 5-3-3, however, they suffered a 4-2 defeat in their last match against the Minnesota Wild. On average, the Islanders score 2.64 goals per game while their defense allows 2.82 goals per game.

The Islanders are considered underdogs against the Bruins with moneyline odds of +134.

New York Islanders' key players and injury status

Noah Dobson's contributions on offense have been crucial for New York as he has accumulated 11 points in 11 games with 5 goals and 6 assists. Bo Horvat has also been a key performer this season scoring a total of 9 points at an average rate of 0.8 per game with 4 goals and 5 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has a 2-2-0 record and has conceded a total of 7 goals at a rate of 1.8 goals per game. Additionally, he has made a tally of 133 saves with a save percentage of .950.

Bo Horvat is questionable for today's match due to a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins game preview

The Bruins have been performing well this season. They have a record of 10-1-1 and beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their most recent game. On average the Bruins are scoring 3.17 goals, per game while their defense is allowing 1.92 goals against.

They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -161.

Boston Bruins key players and injury status

David Pastrnak has been a key player to the Boston team this season contributing 17 points. Brad Marchand has scored 6 goals and 5 assists in 12 games.

In terms of goaltending, Jeremy Swayman has been outstanding for Boston with a record of 6-0-0. He boasts a goals-against average of 1.5 and an impressive save percentage of.952.

Derek Forbort (Lower Body), Milan Lucic (Lower Body), Jakub Lauko (Face) and Matt Grzelcyk (Upper Body) are sidelined due to injuries.