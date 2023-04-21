New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 3: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

It's do-or-die time for the New York Islanders.

In the history of the NHL, 198 teams have fallen behind 3-0 in a Stanley Cup playoff series. Of those, nine were able to reach Game 7 and only four came back to win the series. That is 2%.

The Islanders could taste a 1-1 series, leading the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in the third period of Game 2 on Wednesday. But the Canes found a way to tie the game and eventually win 4-3 in overtime.

In Game 3, the New York Islanders will have a chance to use home-ice advantage and get right back in the series. The Isles hold a 25-13-3 mark at UBS Arena this season, so it should truly be in their favor.

New York could potentially have some added help, as defenseman Alexander Romanov was a full participant at today's morning skate for the first time in a while. Romanov has missed the last seven games with an injury.

Romanov was taking part in line rushes as well as penalty kill drills, usually meaning he is an option for tonight's game.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, the chance to put a stranglehold on the series is right in front of them. Both games have been extremely right (one-goal margin) but the Canes have found a way to come out of both on top.

In Game 2, Canes netminder Anti Raanta struggled, recording a .885 save percentage, a big reason for the Islanders' ability to return from a 2-0 deficit. Does that mean we will see Fredrik Andersen in net for Carolina in Game 3?

Usually, that swap only comes after a loss, but with the Canes, they are fully comfortable with both goaltenders in more of a 1A, 1B scenario rather than a standard starter and backup.

If Andersen, plays, it will be his 54th career playoff start and first with the Hurricanes. Andersen has been to the playoffs in seven seasons during his time with Anaheim, Toronto, and Carolina.

New York Islanders Projected Lineup

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Parise-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

Bolduc-Dobson

Sorokin

Varlamov

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Teravainen-Aho-Jarvis

Noesen-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Martinook-Staal-Fast

Drury-Stastny-Stepan

Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

Gostisbehere-Chatfield

Andersen

Raanta

Prediction

The New York Islanders need to win this game. They have played well and arguably deserved to win Game 2, with a missed penalty call and some bad luck getting in their way.

I think the home ice brings the Isles back into this series.

New York Islanders 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1

