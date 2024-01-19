New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 19, 2024

The New York Islanders go on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

New York Islanders vs Chicago Blackhawks preview

The New York Islanders are 19-15-10. They're 11th in the East and coming off a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. New York is on a three-game losing skid, all on the road, including a 5-0 loss to Minnesota and a 3-1 reverse at Nashville.

The Islanders have been led by Mathew Barzal who has 45 points. Noah Dobson has 43 points. Bo Horvat has 31 points, while Brock Nelson has 35 points.

Chicago, meanwhile, is 13-30-2, 15th in the West, and one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Blackhawks are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on the road on Thursday after beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 two days earlier.

The Blackhawks have been led by Connor Bedard who has 33 points. He's out with an injury, though. Phillip Kurashev has 23 points. Jason Dickinson has 21 points, while Nick Foligno has 17 points.

Islanders vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 53-43-20-3 all-time against New York.

The Islanders are 8-10-4 on the road, with a -14 goal differential.

Chicago allows 3.58 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

New York is averaging 2.93 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

The Blackhawks average 2.18 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

The Islanders allow 3.34 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

Chicago is 9-11-1 with a -10 goal differential at home.

Islanders vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

The Islanders are -250 favorites, while the Blackhawks are +205 underdog, with the over/under set at six goals.

Chicago returns home after being shut out by the Sabres, and both teams are struggling recently. Both New York and Chicago are struggling to score goals, but the Islanders have the better offense and should score a few.

It will be a low-scoring game, but trust the better goalie in Sorokin and the slightly better offense in New York to get the win.

Prediction: Islanders 3-1 Blackhawks

Islanders vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win in regulation -165

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -118

Tip 3: Anders Lee under 2.5 shots on goal -130

Tip 4: Jason Dickinson over 1.5 shots goal -145

