New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 13th 2023

The Edmonton Oilers are set to host the New York Islanders at Rogers Place on Monday, November 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action live on ESPN+ and MSGSN as both teams look to turn the tide in what has been a challenging season.

New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Islanders find themselves struggling in the offensive department, averaging a modest 2.46 goals per game. The Islanders' recent performance has been particularly lackluster, with only five goals to show for their efforts in the last three games. Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal have emerged as bright spots on the top line, contributing six goals and 13 assists.

On the other side of the rink, the Oilers are contending with their own set of offensive woes, averaging 2.69 goals per game. The combination of Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman has been a support system, accounting for an impressive 12 goals and 16 assists to lead the top two lines.

Islanders vs. Oilers: Head-to-head and key numbers

The New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers have played a total of 23 games up to today in the current season. The teams have shown an offensive performance, averaging 5.1 goals per match over the course of these 23 games. The Edmonton Oilers have a slightly lower average of 2.4 goals per match compared to the New York Islanders' average of 2.7 goals per match. The Oilers have beaten the Islanders 13 times and lost 10. The Islanders have won 3 games in OT and once in a shootout, while the Oilers have secured 1 OT win and 1 shootout win.

New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Predictions

The Oilers are favorites (-172) and are anticipated to continue their winning momentum after a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders, labeled as underdogs (+143), aim to rebound from a recent 4-1 home loss to the Washington Capitals. With an over/under set at 6.5, the expectations are that the Oilers will secure a victory in this matchup.

Islanders vs. Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals: Yes

Tip 3: Oilers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Leon Draisaitl to score: Yes