New York Islanders vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The New York Islanders face the Minnesota Wild on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+, BSN, BSWI and MSGSN.

The contest can also be listened to on WNYM - The Answer 970 AM and KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3.

New York Islanders game preview

The Islanders have a 19-13-10 record after losing to the Predators 3-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.02 goals and conceding 3.29 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 24.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 72.8%.

Mathew Barzal has been quite productive for New York, scoring 12 goals and providing 33 assists, resulting in 45 points. Meanwhile, Noah Dobson has accumulated 43 points by scoring seven goals and providing 36 assists.

Semyon Varlamov boasts a 6-4-2 record with a save percentage of .918 and a goals-against average of 2.8 goals per game.

Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Ryan Pulock (lower body) and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) are sidelined due to injury.

Minnesota Wild game preview

In their last game, the Minnesota Wild (17-20-5) lost 6-0 to the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is allowing 3.38 goals per game and scoring 2.81. Their power play success rate is 18.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 71.8%.

Kirill Kaprizov has been a key player for Wild, registering 34 points, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists. Mats Zuccarello has been another contributor, boasting 30 points, with six goals and 24 assists.

Marc Andre Fleury has a 7-9-3 record with a goals-against average of 3.1 per game and a save percentage of .893.

Jonas Brodin (upper body), Sam Hentges (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Caedan Bankier (undisclosed) and Jared Spurgeon (undisclosed) are unavailable.

New York Islanders lines

Forwards

Andres Lee

Bo Horvat

Oliver Wahlstrom

Pierre Engvall

Defensemen

Alexander Romanov

Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Minnesota Wild lines

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov

Marco Rossi

Joel Eriksson Ek

Marcus Foligno

Defensemen

Alex Goligoski

Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

New York Islanders vs Minnesota Wild: Odds & Prediction

The Islanders have won two of their last five games, while the Wild have won one of their last five. Minnesota will look to end their losing streak on home ground, asa New York has won one of their last three road games.

The Wild are the favorites, with odds of -117, while the Islanders are the underdogs, with odds set at -102. With an added ice-home advantage, Minnesota should win.

New York Islanders vs Minnesota Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota to win -117

Tip 2: Minnesota to score first: Yes

Tip 3: Mats Zuccarello to score - Yes